May news from Anza VFW Post 1873 and its Auxiliary

As would seem appropriate, I just finished reading “Chicken Soup for the Mother’s Soul”. What a wonderful collection of memories of Mothers. This is only one of a collection of Chicken Soup books. If you haven’t had the pleasure of reading of them, find time if you can.

The Comrades held their elections. The Auxiliary is still looking for potential officers, especially Treasurer and Secretary. Without those two officers, we can’t have an Auxiliary. If you are interested in accepting one of these positions, please contact Auxiliary President Tonie Ford, or leave a message at the Post. Remember, we are here to support our Veterans.

We sure could use new cooks and helpers. If you’re interested, please give our kitchen manager, Debbi, a call at (951) 763-1291.

Activities for the first half of May which is (National Sea Monkey Month) are:

May 5 – Vickie’s Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, veggies, rolls, salad bar, dessert.

May 6 – Ron’s Burgers w/all the fixings, fries, noon to 5 p.m. ($6), Karaoke 3-7 p.m.

May 7 – Tonie’s Biscuits and gravy, eggs to order, sausage, fruit, sweet rolls, O.J.

May 10 – Canteen snacks and hors devours potluck.

May 11 – Post Meeting 7 p.m.

May 12 – Debbi’s Roasted pork w/gravy, mashed potatoes or stuffing, veggies, roll, salad bar, dessert.

May 13 – Auxiliary Meeting 10 a.m.

May 14 – Lions’ Famous customized- 4-you Omelets, hash browns, toast, fruit.

MOTHER’S DAY

May 17 – Canteen snacks & hors devours potluck

May 19 – Sue & Mike’s Beef pot roast, potatoes with gravy, veggies, salad bar, bread, dessert.

May20 – Ron’s Burgers w/all the fixings, fries, noon to 5 p.m. ($6) Karaoke 3-7 p.m.

Wednesday Canteen Snacks & hors devours Potluck 5-7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4-7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 5-7 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30-10 a.m.

Meals are open to all and include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Saturday: Canteen Snacks available 3 p.m.

If you were born in May, your birthstone is the Emerald and your flower is the Lily of the Valley.

Mother is the name of God on the lips and in the hearts of little children.