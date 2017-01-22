Mid-month news from Anza VFW Post 1873 and its Auxiliary

Never thought I would have to mow lawns and spray weeds in January. The rain is more than welcome but it has created yard work that is usually done in warmer weather. Too bad the rain couldn’t be spread out throughout the year. Everywhere you look, things are turning green.

We had to cancel a Friday dinner because folks were having trouble getting out. This hasn’t happened in a long time. Fortunately, almost everything could be frozen for another meal.

Dinners are now being served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Our Wednesday potlucks continue to be very successful. If you would like to bring something to share, have it there by 5 p.m. We’ve had some great donation menus. Thanks to all those who participate.

We sure could use new cooks and helpers. If you’re interested, please give our kitchen manager, Debbi, a call at (951) 763-1291.

Activities for the last half of January (which is Oatmeal Month) are:

Jan. 20 – Mike’s Pot roast w/gravy, potatoes, veggies, salad, dessert

Jan. 22 – Barbara Ann’s Biscuits w/trucker’s gravy, eggs to order, sausage, OJ

Jan. 27 – Annie’s Baked Salmon w/dill sauce, rice pilaf, veggie, salad, dessert

Jan. 29 – Barbara Ann’s French toast or pancakes, eggs to order, sausage or bacon, fruit, OJ

Wednesday Bar Food and Potluck 5-7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4-7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30-10 a.m.

Meals are open to all and include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Saturday: Bar Food available 3 p.m.

If you were born in January, your birthstone is a Garnet and your flower is the Carnation.

Once an onion has been cut in half, rub the leftover side with butter and it will keep fresh longer.