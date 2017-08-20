Mid-month news from Anza VFW Post 1873 and it’s Auxiliary

I’ve had folks tell me how much they enjoy reading my articles. But I just realized that I was getting serious instead of being lighthearted. So, I’ll try to get back to the lighter side. Sometimes I have to wrack my brain for something to write about. But other times it just comes to me.

I never imagined writing for a newspaper. I don’t think any of the national papers would be interested in my ramblings. I often read something I think would be interesting. But then I forget where I read it. I’ve been reading the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books. I wish I put some of it in my articles, but they’re too lengthy.

Guess I’m rambling again. I’ll try to do better next time. Have a good rest of the month and try to stay cool. I’m just grateful I don’t live in the low desert. Of course, that’s a good reason to stay indoors and read.

Activities for the rest of August (which is Get Ready for Kindergarten Month) are:

Aug. 18 – Annie’s New England clam chowder, dinner cold plate w/ham, turkey & cheeses, potato salad, boiled eggs, beets, radishes, dessert

Aug. 19 – Ron & Vicki’s $6 homemade burgers, fries w/all the fixings noon – 6 p.m., Karaoke at 3 p.m.

Aug. 20 – Comrades’ Eggs to order, bacon or sausage, toast, potatoes, juice.

Aug. 23 – Canteen snacks & hors devours potluck.

Aug. 25 – Vickie’s Fried Chicken, french fries, cooked greens, coleslaw, dessert

Aug. 27 – Debbi’s Cheesy scrambled eggs, sautéed mushrooms, home fries, sausage, fruit

Aug. 27 – Canteen snacks and hors devours potluck

Wednesday Canteen Snacks & hors devours potluck 5 – 7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4-7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 5-7 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30-10 a.m.

Meals are open to all and include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Saturday: Canteen Snacks available 3 p.m.

If you were born in August, your birthstone is a Peridot, and your flower is a Gladiolus.

Remember this – left is loose and right is tight. Remembering this will keep you from tightening the screw or whatever even more.