Mid-month news from Anza VFW Post 1873 and its Auxiliary

I was asked to post this notice in my article because I was told people read it when they don’t read other items. Sorry to hear that. The local papers do their best to keep us informed about the goings-on in and around town. I have read quite a few interesting and informative articles. Give it a try.

ANZA KIDS: I don’t really have any info on this newly formed organization. But Mimi Brown, President of the Lions, said there would be collection boxes around town to collect toys.

They will also be collecting unwrapped toys on Nov.12 at the VFW when they do their monthly omelets.

We’re still looking for volunteers to cook or at least help in the kitchen. If you are interested in helping out, call our kitchen chairman Debbi at (951) 763-1291. And don’t forget to save those pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House. Just turn them in at the bar.

Activities for October (which is National Pajama Month) are:

Oct. 20 – Vicki’s Fried Chicken, potatoes, greens, salad bar, dessert.

Oct. 21 – Ron & Vickie’s $6 burgers, fries, 12-6, Karaoke 3-7 p.m.

Oct. 22 – Tonie’s Biscuits & Gravy, sausage, eggs to order, fruit, homemade banana bread.

Oct. 25 – Canteen Snacks & Hors Devours Potluck.

Oct. 27 – Annie’s Winter Stew, salad bar, crusty bread, dessert.

Oct. 29 – Debbi & Larry’s Pancakes or French toast, bacon or sausage, eggs to order, fruit.

Wednesday Canteen Snacks & hors devours Potluck 5-7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4-7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 5-7 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30-10 a.m.

Meals are open to all and all meals include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Saturday: Canteen Snacks available 3 p.m.

If you were born in October, your birthstone is an Opal, and your flower is the Marigold.

Don’t complain about growing older. Many are denied that privilege.