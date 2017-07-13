Mid-month news from Anza VFW Post 1873 and Auxiliary, help needed

It’s time to put out a serious call for help. We have very few cooks to cover Sundays and Fridays. We had to drop the Wednesday meals for this reason. We’re grateful to the Lions for serving up their great omelets, but there are three to four more Sundays that need to be covered, as well as Fridays. Whether you have members of your family who served in the military, or friends who have, you can help the Post stay afloat by either cooking a meal or helping serve, etc.

Except for one cook, the rest of us are in our 70s. We promise we won’t drop you in the middle of the kitchen and say, “Good luck! You’re on your own.”

Those of us who put in our time and effort sure could use help. We’re getting worn-out. We can’t last forever. If you’re interested in helping in any way, please give our kitchen manager, Debbi, a call at 763-1291.

Activities for the next two weeks of July (which is Baked Bean Month) are:

July 14 – Sue & Mike’s Beef pot roast, potatoes & gravy, veggies, salad bar, dessert.

July 15 – Ron & Vickie’s Hamburgers, fries with all the fixings $6 noon – 6 p.m. PLUS Karaoke 3-7 p.m.

July 16 – Comrade’s Order from the menu: eggs your way, bacon or sausage, potatoes, toast, OJ.

July 19 – Canteen snacks & hors devours potluck.

July 21 – Debbi’s pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes w/homemade gravy, seasonal veggies, salad bar, bread pudding.

July 22 – Co-op Breakfast.

July 23 – Debbi’s Pancakes, eggs to order, sausage or ham, fruit.

July 26 – Canteen snacks & hors devours potluck.

July 28 – Tonie’s BBQ Country Style Ribs, macaroni salad, Anna’s Special Salad, veggies, dessert.

July 30 – Tonie’s Creamy chipped beef on biscuits, eggs to order, sliced tomatoes, fruit and cottage cheese, homemade banana bread.

Wednesday Canteen Snacks & hors devours Pot Luck 5-7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4-7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 5-7 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30-10 a.m.

Meals are open to all and include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Saturday: Canteen Snacks available 3 p.m.

If you were born in July, your birthstone is a Ruby and your flower is a Larkspur.

Before wearing a new garment, touch the center of each button (front and back) with clear polish. This will seal the threads and buttons will stay on much longer.