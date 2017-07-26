Missing boy from Lake Riverside Estates found, returned home by security officer

A young adolescent boy was reported missing in the Aguanga community of Lake Riverside Estates by panic-stricken family members, July 13, at approximately 7 p.m.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department dispatched an aviation unit and deputies to the scene. The helicopter could be seen and heard orbiting the area, calling for the child to go home over its loudspeaker system, residents said.

“I got the call today no parent ever wants to hear,” resident and father Michael Meyers said. “My 15-year-old autistic son was missing.”

After the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department had been notified, word of the search went out via social media, texts and phone calls. Friends, neighbors and Lake Riverside Estates Security Officer Randy Milligan sprang into action, helping to search for the boy.

“By the time I could get home from work, there were several neighbors and security scouring the bushes for him,” Meyers said.

The child’s stepmother Nancy Meyers added, “The police arrived here about 8:20 p.m., and the helicopter was not that far behind. In the meantime, security was my next call after 911, and he was on it. He could not have been more helpful and did such an amazing job. Randy took my number and drove around Lake Riverside Estates and would call me from different places to let me know he was still looking but hadn’t found him yet. He was jumping through bushes and looking in the canyons.”

In the meantime, darkness fell. The child was still missing.

Flashlights and spotlights searched into the night, while people were calling and the helicopter was skimming overhead. The lake area, brush, roads, fields and trails were all searched. The Facebook group “Lake Riverside Estates Friends” lit up with offers of help, information and updates.

At about 9 p.m., Milligan found the boy walking down a road, about a half mile from home. He picked him up and delivered him safely to his worried family, unharmed.

“I want to thank everyone who was involved. I can’t express what it means to have that kind of support. Neighbors I’ve never talked to were out searching,” Michael Meyers said.

“Deputy Akin was amazing,” Nancy Meyers said of the responding officer. “He came in, rallied his resources and checked in with the people we already had looking. He spent time after the call, talking to my stepson. We really want to extend a huge thank you to him, the Sheriff’s Department and this community for the support during and after the incident.”