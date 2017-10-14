Missy’s Place BBQ and Cafe finds new home at Anza Community Hall

Missy Boulton has done it again, delighting foodies and hungry Anza residents at a brand-new location.

Missy’s Place BBQ and Cafe is now serving hearty breakfasts and a varied lunch menu, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday in the Anza Community Hall, 56630 State Route 371, in Anza. The dining area is spacious, the parking convenient and the kitchen well-equipped and updated. Guests have access to free Wi-Fi, courtesy of the Community Hall and ConnectAnza. Locals have been giving the new restaurant a warm welcome.

“It’s so rare to find quality and quantity and at a great price!” Tesse Benson said. “We are so lucky to have an option like Missy’s up here.”

Boulton and her husband, Tracy are no strangers to the food service industry. They owned another restaurant previously, and Missy Boulton has over 20 years’ experience with menu development, cooking, prepping, buying and managing an eatery.

“I am Anza-raised,” Boulton said. “I’ve been here in the valley for 37 years. I love the community and the everyday faces. The restaurant business is my passion. If you love what you do, it’s not work.

“I’m beyond grateful for the continued support of our town and the word-of-mouth recommendations from our customers. The positive talk on Facebook has been gratifying,” she added.

The menu is impressive. Breakfast is served all day with such hometown favorites as French toast, pancakes, scrambles, waffles, breakfast burritos and even biscuits and gravy and grits prepared to order.

Lunch shines with old hits and new twists. Pastrami, meatball and club sandwiches, 1/2 pound burgers with all the fixings and homemade soups are served, as well as salads, fish and chips, fried mushrooms and much more. If guests have a craving for a childhood favorite, the Boultons may just be able to recreate that for them, including cool eats like grilled peanut butter sandwiches or a custom made-to-order fried egg, apricot jelly, peanut butter and salami toasted sandwich.

Sides and appetizers feature fries, coleslaw, pasta salad and more. The soups are made in-house, and one customer quipped, “You cannot buy soup of this quality in a can; it is heavenly.” Varieties include cream of mushroom and broccoli and thick, chunky clam chowder.

There are even discounts for first responders, military personnel, veterans and teachers.

“I just ate there yesterday. Missy and Tracy are great,” Sandra Johnsey said. “I loved the new blackberry tea and great burgers. The coleslaw is delicious.”

For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Missys-Place-BBQ-Cafe-145791639363060/ or call (951) 492-5175.