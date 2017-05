Connect on Linked in

ANZA – A motorcycle rider crashed and suffered serious injuries Sunday, May 21, at an Anza motorcross facility.

The crash was reported at 1:09 p.m. at Cahuilla Creek Motocross, located at 50100 Highway 371, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital with major trauma injuries, she said.

The facility, which maintains three tracks, held open practice Sunday, according to its website.