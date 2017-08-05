Motorcycle rider killed on Interstate 15 identified

TEMECULA – A motorcyclist who was run over and killed after he collided with a car on Interstate 15 in Temecula and was ejected onto the freeway has been identified as a 45-year-old Aguanga resident.

Roger Whitaker was fatally injured about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, on northbound I-15, just north of the Winchester Road exit.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Whitaker was driving his 2015 Yamaha FJR about 75 mph in the slow lane when a 17-year-old Temecula boy at the wheel of a 2014 Toyota Prius changed lanes in front him.

Officer Harvey Ray said the motorcyclist didn’t have time to brake for the slower-moving vehicle and clipped the left rear bumper, causing the rider to lose control and tumble off his bike – landing directly in the path of a pickup truck that ran over him.

The driver, whose whereabouts remain unknown, continued without stopping, Ray said.

He said the Prius driver struck a 2017 Honda Accord immediately after the motorcycle hit his car. Neither the teenage driver nor the driver of the Honda, identified only as a 44-year-old Temecula woman, was injured.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics arrived moments later and pronounced Whitaker dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the collision or the pickup was asked to contact the California Highway Patrol’s Temecula office at (951) 506-2000.