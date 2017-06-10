Mountain Hay and Feed Mountain Market offers something for everyone

The crowds enjoy the creative offerings at the Mountain Feed & Hay Mountain Market Saturday, May 27. Diane Sieker photo

Mountain Feed & Hay in Mountain Center organized and hosted an open air market Saturday, May 27, and Saturday, June 3, giving local artisans a place to show and sell their wares.

The event attracted some of the area’s finest artisans, as well as vendors of gourmet foods, jewelry makers, people offering vintage/collectible items and a delightful woman and her daughter selling fuzzy chicks and young chickens. Buying, selling and browsing went from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“I had a great time and sold lots of little chicks. It was fun seeing how the kids fell in love with them,” said seller Raychel Olvera. “I bought a lot of stuff, too!”

The cool, breezy spots under the towering pine trees made for a pleasant day for both buyers and sellers. Many of the vendors were old acquaintances and there was plenty of catching up to do. The Market May 27, was the first of the season and sales were brisk, according to organizers.

Mountain Feed & Hay owner, Sandra Brunet mentioned that this is not the only interesting and fun reason to come visit.

“We offer a range of events throughout the year for both locals and visitors on ‘The Green’ next to the store. Events include The Mountain Market, Rattlesnake Avoidance Training for dogs, Tack Swap Meet, Meet the Artist, Low Cost Shot Clinics for pets, Fall Festival and Santa’s Workshop.”

The Mountain Market will be held on the first Saturday of the month through September, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information on the Market or any other event, visit www.facebook.com/MountainFeedandHay or call (951) 719-6990.

Mountain Feed & Hay is located at 29470 U.S. Highway 243 in Mountain Center.

Raychel Olvera came all the way from lower Aguanga to sell her little chicks at the Mountain Feed & Hay Mountain Market Saturday, May 27. Diane Sieker photo

Artist Susan Gonzalez displays her fine leather purses and accessories at the Mountain Feed & Hay Mountain Market May 27. Diane Sieker photo

Vintage collectibles and glassware sparkle in the sunshine at the Mountain Feed & Hay Mountain Market May 27. Diane Sieker photo

Event organizer Sandra Brunet arranges her specialty gourmet goods on her tables at the Mountain Feed & Hay Mountain Market May 27. Diane Sieker photo


The creativity of the artists was evident at the Mountain Feed & Hay Mountain Market May 27. Diane Sieker photo

