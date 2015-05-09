My neighbor is a “greenhouse” – what Ordinance 925 means for Marijuana Cultivation in Anza

At a recent Q&A session with members of Riverside County Sherriff’s Department on March 13, members of the Anza community expressed concern with the recent growth of greenhouses that are cultivating Marijuana in their neighborhoods.
These community members expressed concern about the smell when it is being harvested, the numbers of greenhouses being put on a parcel of land without legal dwellings and fear regarding the potential of more crime being generated as a result of the cultivation. Many expressed confusion regarding how someone can legally grow that many plants and not face legal penalties.
Let’s take a look at what the medical Marijuana laws look like. California voters in 1996 approved an initiative that gave certain patients and their primary caregivers no criminal liability in California to the possession and cultivation of Marijuana.
This initiative was proposition 215 called the “Compassionate Use Act of 1996.” The initiative passed so that the seriously ill in California would have the right to obtain and use marijuana for medical purposes when the medical use was considered appropriate and had been recommended by a physician.
The patient’s physician when recommending marijuana must use a set of acceptable standards in medical practice or that physician can be held liable. In 2004 Senate Bill 420, the Medical Marijuana Program Act (MMP), became law. This law sets forth that the Department of Public Health had to establish a program that registers qualified medical Marijuana patients and their primary caregivers through a statewide identification card system.
This system verifies the status of a qualified patient or if a person is the primary caregiver of a patient. These cards can be verified on-line using the id number, very much like verifying a business’s tax exempt status. These cards cost $66.00 or $33.00 for medical patients. These cards are only good in California due to the Federal Controlled Substance Act, which was designed to combat recreational drug use in the 1970s by making it unlawful to manufacture, distribute, dispenses or posse any controlled substance. So federally Marijuana is still a federal criminal offense.
Where the law seems to be affecting Anza is in the part where it states “Caregiver.” A single patient who has a state issued identification card may maintain no more than 6 mature or 12 immature plants while a “caregiver” may serve more than one patient provided that patients and caregivers all reside in the same city or county.
These patients and caregivers then band together to form either Statutory Cooperatives or Collectives which in turn have created the “greenhouse” economy of Anza. If a person’s neighbor is a caregiver and he’s responsible for three patients, he may grow 18 mature plants or 36 immature plants.
If my neighbor is a collective or cooperative he may cultivate Marijuana in amounts tied to its membership numbers.
Of course the law states supporting records must be available and that nothing in the law states anyone should be making a profit. The law also states that collectives and cooperatives should be organized with sufficient structure to ensure security and non-diversion of Marijuana to illicit markets.
For those from the Anza Community who don’t appreciate having a “greenhouse” for a neighbor the Riverside County Board of Supervisors in November 2014 began the process of creating new penalties for the growing of Marijuana in unincorporated parts of Riverside County.
On April 15, the County of Riverside Planning Commission recommended that it accept the Ordinance No. 348.4802, which adds new provisions clarifying that cultivation of Marijuana is prohibited, with only limited exemption.
This enables the Ordinance No. 925 to be brought before the Board of Supervisors for action on the tentative calendar of May 19. The main premise of Ordinance No. 925 is to prioritize the County’s civil abatement, prosecutorial and public safety resources with regard to Marijuana cultivation.
Some of what the Ordinance sets forth is that, only a legally permitted family dwelling on a parcel of land can grow a maximum of 12 Marijuana plants per a qualified card holder.
The maximum on that property is 24 plants with 2 persons or their caregiver having medical Marijuana cards. One of those persons must legally live in that legally permitted family dwelling.
So in essence this ordinance will stop the large growers of Marijuana in the unincorporated areas of Riverside County.
Thomas Ketcham, legislative assistant to Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said in a phone interview that the new penalties might take effect as early as June.
These new guidelines will greatly restrict the number of plants that can be grown in Anza and Aguanga. Ketcham said that these new guidelines will probably need to be revisited in 2017 since an initiative to legalize Marijuana will most like be on the ballot.
In researching the number of people that hold medical Marijuana cards in Riverside County, the county ranks third in the state with 6138 cards. Number one is San Francisco with 21,222 and number two is Los Angeles with 6980.
For more information on Ordinance No. 348.4802 and 925 and the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting go to www.rivcob.org and go to the Board of Supervisors agendas.
This is more about zoning compliance and fire safety as much as the quantity. Residential homes only have 250-500 amps of electric service and these operations can consume twice that amount which causes the electrical lines to overheat and cause a fire. This is analogous to allowing a commercial welding shop in a mobile home, it just ain’t gonna work. Furthermore we have these butane processors which if exploded could wipe out a city block. Commercial indoor grow operations belong in Indistrial Parks, not houses!
What he said.
Wait until you have these illegal thugs living next to you…it’s dangerous to go outside and see losers staring at you…and hearing high powered rifle blasts…and Damn roosters…idiots with junk yard dogs…yeah I moved 20 years ago to get away from this sh!# Now it’s next door. Run by gangs from Mexico…smoke on.
grow up ,its 2016 not 1955.there are more thugs hanging around liquor stores
whether you like it or not….they are here to stay, and its only a matter of time…where they will be the majority everywhere…roosters and banda music and all…you better pray trump wins and he builds a wall !! jaaa heeee
the drug game…is a multi billion dollar industry, and you the americans are the users, whos the smarter ones ?? the Mexicans are getting filthy rich off the americans…haa haaa omg ! they have gone global, Australia,Africa, Al lof Europe,Cananda…there is nothing no one can do to stop it…THE ONLY THING THAT CAN STOP IT, PEOPLE NEED TO STOP DOING DRUGS !!! AND WE ALL KNOW THATS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN…SO GOODLUCK.
It’s likely that Marijuana for some is a medical godsend…the emphasis is on SOME! However, Marijuana should be grown then, in areas that do not impact property owners who have owned and lived in peace and quiet for many years in rural Anza, etc.
Make no mistake about it, these individuals who have suddenly and in great numbers come into our community with the singular purpose of cultivating Marijuana are to do so to make a PROFIT! One Grower last year reportedly made two and a half million dollars last year on their operation. Do you suppose they paid State and Federal or Local Taxes on that income…I dont think so!
Many of the properties where these Greenhouse are have no Structures for habitation. This means Health and Safety Codes are not met. In plain english…these people are going to the bathroom outside day after day. Remember the Black Plague?
These operations are being conducted in Residential areas and should be confined to properties zones Commercial. Also, these Greenhouses are not one-man operations. That means EMPLOYEES. That means more TRAFFIC. That means more NOISE. I wonder, are those employees paying Taxes? Will they receive Social Security when they Retire? Do they sign up for Unemployment and Food Stamps in the winter months…guess that could be considered Vacation Time…Paid? Nawww.
What type of Chemicals are these Growers using? If they are not following other rules, what says they are conscientious about illegal and dangerous Pesticides? And the Smell! OMG! It’s overwhelming and pervasive, day after day. Can you say daily Headaches, difficulty Breathing, feeling Crappy all the time. No wonder their Roosters crow all night!
Word on the street is many of these Growers are either Mexican Gangs or a Laotian Cartel. Supposedly, they are buying up land left and right for cash, which drives up prices, which drives up Property Taxes…yours and mine. Who else in Anza can go out and purchase a half dozen properties and plunk down cash? Not to mention the cost of setting up a growing operation at each location.
Soon the fighting will start…real Drug Wars. Territorial Wars. The County seems to be on the right track. Twelve Plants per legal dwelling seems to be fair to Recreational Smokers and Medical Users. That way the Government and the Criminals stay out of your back yard and one can once again enjoy the peace and quiet of living in rural Anza.
TOTALLY AGREE WITH YOU, UNLESS YOU GUYS WANT BEHEADINGS,DESCUARTISONES ( THATS WHEN THEY CHOP THEM UP IN PIECES) BELIEVE ME…YOU DO NOT WANT THE MEXICAN CARTEL TO COME TO RIVERSIDE!!!!!
The bad ones are the Asians from Laos.
If you have Asians that recently moved in next to you, report them to the riverside county sheriff.
There’s no way a group of Asian growers only have 12 plants.
REPORT THEM AND THEY WILL LEAVE!
Doubt if this gets out. My cartel from Mexico are ex military growing. If you want marijuana so bad grow it in your own yard so your neighbor can hate you. Why my back yard with huge green houses poison that poisoned my dogs. Sheared the woods down. Oh yes owner who family are dopers are kicking me off his property. Too grow. Nice
you have a cartel? what up wit dat?
Can’t we all just get along? 🙈🙉🙊
For the person who told me to grow up because worse people hang out at liquor stores…you are very ignorant…or you must be my dope growing…land destroying…high powered weapon using…aquifer draining…rooster noise pollution…drug cartel loving neighbor…you my friend are very…very…very ignorant…or a trimigrant….I will be glad when you move….and for the damn grows that have been shut down…halilujah…thank you law enforcement for trying to control this damn plague…