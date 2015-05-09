My neighbor is a “greenhouse” – what Ordinance 925 means for Marijuana Cultivation in Anza

At a recent Q&A session with members of Riverside County Sherriff’s Department on March 13, members of the Anza community expressed concern with the recent growth of greenhouses that are cultivating Marijuana in their neighborhoods.

These community members expressed concern about the smell when it is being harvested, the numbers of greenhouses being put on a parcel of land without legal dwellings and fear regarding the potential of more crime being generated as a result of the cultivation. Many expressed confusion regarding how someone can legally grow that many plants and not face legal penalties.

Let’s take a look at what the medical Marijuana laws look like. California voters in 1996 approved an initiative that gave certain patients and their primary caregivers no criminal liability in California to the possession and cultivation of Marijuana.

This initiative was proposition 215 called the “Compassionate Use Act of 1996.” The initiative passed so that the seriously ill in California would have the right to obtain and use marijuana for medical purposes when the medical use was considered appropriate and had been recommended by a physician.

The patient’s physician when recommending marijuana must use a set of acceptable standards in medical practice or that physician can be held liable. In 2004 Senate Bill 420, the Medical Marijuana Program Act (MMP), became law. This law sets forth that the Department of Public Health had to establish a program that registers qualified medical Marijuana patients and their primary caregivers through a statewide identification card system.

This system verifies the status of a qualified patient or if a person is the primary caregiver of a patient. These cards can be verified on-line using the id number, very much like verifying a business’s tax exempt status. These cards cost $66.00 or $33.00 for medical patients. These cards are only good in California due to the Federal Controlled Substance Act, which was designed to combat recreational drug use in the 1970s by making it unlawful to manufacture, distribute, dispenses or posse any controlled substance. So federally Marijuana is still a federal criminal offense.

Where the law seems to be affecting Anza is in the part where it states “Caregiver.” A single patient who has a state issued identification card may maintain no more than 6 mature or 12 immature plants while a “caregiver” may serve more than one patient provided that patients and caregivers all reside in the same city or county.

These patients and caregivers then band together to form either Statutory Cooperatives or Collectives which in turn have created the “greenhouse” economy of Anza. If a person’s neighbor is a caregiver and he’s responsible for three patients, he may grow 18 mature plants or 36 immature plants.

If my neighbor is a collective or cooperative he may cultivate Marijuana in amounts tied to its membership numbers.

Of course the law states supporting records must be available and that nothing in the law states anyone should be making a profit. The law also states that collectives and cooperatives should be organized with sufficient structure to ensure security and non-diversion of Marijuana to illicit markets.

For those from the Anza Community who don’t appreciate having a “greenhouse” for a neighbor the Riverside County Board of Supervisors in November 2014 began the process of creating new penalties for the growing of Marijuana in unincorporated parts of Riverside County.

On April 15, the County of Riverside Planning Commission recommended that it accept the Ordinance No. 348.4802, which adds new provisions clarifying that cultivation of Marijuana is prohibited, with only limited exemption.

This enables the Ordinance No. 925 to be brought before the Board of Supervisors for action on the tentative calendar of May 19. The main premise of Ordinance No. 925 is to prioritize the County’s civil abatement, prosecutorial and public safety resources with regard to Marijuana cultivation.

Some of what the Ordinance sets forth is that, only a legally permitted family dwelling on a parcel of land can grow a maximum of 12 Marijuana plants per a qualified card holder.

The maximum on that property is 24 plants with 2 persons or their caregiver having medical Marijuana cards. One of those persons must legally live in that legally permitted family dwelling.

So in essence this ordinance will stop the large growers of Marijuana in the unincorporated areas of Riverside County.

Thomas Ketcham, legislative assistant to Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said in a phone interview that the new penalties might take effect as early as June.

These new guidelines will greatly restrict the number of plants that can be grown in Anza and Aguanga. Ketcham said that these new guidelines will probably need to be revisited in 2017 since an initiative to legalize Marijuana will most like be on the ballot.

In researching the number of people that hold medical Marijuana cards in Riverside County, the county ranks third in the state with 6138 cards. Number one is San Francisco with 21,222 and number two is Los Angeles with 6980.

For more information on Ordinance No. 348.4802 and 925 and the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting go to www.rivcob.org and go to the Board of Supervisors agendas.