October news from Anza VFW Post 1873 and its auxiliary

We had a very successful auction last month. A fun time was had by all. We all bought something we didn’t know we needed (at least I did).

We’re still looking for volunteers to cook or at least help in the kitchen. If you are interested in helping out, call our kitchen chairman Debbi at (951) 763-1291. And don’t forget to save those pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House. Just turn them in at the bar.

Activities for October (which is National Pajama Month) are:

Oct. 6 – Tonie & Lauri’s Special rib dinner (not barbecued) potato casserole, veggies, salad bar, dessert.

Oct. 7 – Ron & Vickie’s burgers w/all the fixings noon to 6 p.m., Karaoke at 3 p.m.

Oct. 8 – Lion’s Omelets made-to-order, hash browns, fruit, toast, sweet rolls.

Oct. 11 – Canteen snacks & hors devours potluck.

Oct. 12 – Post Meeting 7 p.m.; National Moment of Frustration Scream Day

Oct. 13 – Mike & Sue’s Pot Roast, potatoes w/gravy, veggies, salad bar, dessert.

Oct. 14 – Auxiliary Meeting 10 a.m., Visitation by District President.

Oct. 15 – Comrades eggs to order, bacon or sausage, toast, potatoes.

Oct. 18 – Canteen snacks and hors devours potluck.

Oct. 20 – Vicki’s Fried Chicken, potatoes, greens, salad bar, dessert.

Oct. 21 – Ron & Vickie’s $6 burgers, fries, 12-6, Karaoke from 3-7 p.m.

Oct. 22 – Tonie’s Biscuits & Gravy, sausage, eggs to order, fruit, homemade banana bread .

Wednesday Canteen Snacks and hors devours Potluck 5 – 7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4 – 7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 5:00 – 7 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Meals are open to all and include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Saturday: Canteen Snacks available 3 p.m.

If you were born in October, your birthstone is an Opal, and your flower is the Marigold.

The difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits.