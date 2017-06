Connect on Linked in

ANZA – One person suffered major injuries when a vehicle went about 30 feet off Highway 371 in Anza, authorities said Sunday.

The incident was reported at 4:49 p.m. Sunday on Highway 371 at Kirby Road, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, Cabral said.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating, she said.