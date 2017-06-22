UPDATED: Man killed in Aguanga crash identified

UPDATE: Thursday, June 22, 8:22 a.m.

A man killed in multiple vehicle crash in Aguanga was identified this morning as Lawrence Young, 50, of Aguanga. The crash occurred about 7:50 p.m. on State Route 79 at Crosley Truck Trail east of Temecula.

Two others were injured in the crash and seven people were assessed at the scene but refused treatment.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AGUANGA – One person was killed and two people suffered major injuries yesterday in a multiple-vehicle crash in Aguanga.

One person died at the scene of the crash, which was reported about 7:50 p.m. on state Route 79 at Crosley Truck Trail east of Temecula, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Two other people who were trapped in the wreckage were freed by firefighters. One was airlifted to a hospital and the other was taken by ambulance, according to the fire department’s Tawny Cabral.

Seven people were assessed at the scene and refused treatment, Cabral said.

The crash blocked both lanes of the highway and a SigAlert was issued, according to the California Highway Patrol.