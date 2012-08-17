OPINION – Is this my America? That is the question.

“Is this my America?” is the question many are asking, as they are left scratching their heads in the aftermath of recent economic changes which present citizens and government agencies alike with momentous challenges. But humanity seems to be a forgotten factor and priority in the way things are being handled in America today. Has government forgotten who put them there? Is the face of community being torn by factors so entangled that it breeds a feeling of nothing but hopelessness? This is the question of the day. As Hitler rose to power in Germany it is told by those who were there that he was looked upon as a savior, someone who would make a change. They were suffering an economic meltdown such as ours. Blind eyes were turned as laws were passed that usurped individual property rights and then human rights and ultimately the right to life itself. All were legal and had an intended purpose at the time to implement the changes needed. What resulted was the greatest atrocity perpetuated under the noses of civilized people, and it is now known as the Holocaust.

Is this the America we know and believe in, when citizens are made to live in fear on their legally-owned property? Is it the America we know when people are harassed and condemned under the law of the land that changes to suit those who do the fining? Is it the America we know when people are fined with fees that cannot be reversed nor appealed before they are paid? And with no time given to disagree with the charges put upon the property owners before a tax is levied against their land to pay for said grievance? I ask if this is your America, because it is not an isolated problem in our valley. There are horror stories (just like these) across our country, far and wide.

Land owners who are trying to comply now find themselves too poor to fight. A tax that increases their house payment because it is included in their impound account affects those on a fixed budget so they cannot make their payments anymore and their homes are eventually sold at auction. On the Riverside County Code Enforcement website it is made easy for someone to use them as a tool of vendetta, or revenue, no facts required to start the ball rolling, to make a property or property owner a target, one anonymous phone call or email is all it takes for Code Enforcement to justify coming onto a property to inspect it.

This is not a fairy tale. It is reality for the Poulin family who has spent their life’s savings of $100,000 to try and comply with Riverside County Code Enforcement regulations on their 30-year-old place. According to the Poulin’s, they have had seven years of harassment, being accused of breaking codes– most that were not justifiable, and some that they were accused of were reversed by the Code Enforcement office saying that they were just typographical errors. Buildings that were okayed one year and then years later fined with levies on the same building when no changes to that building were made. Seven years later, in the end, the Poulins are not able to pay the tax liens that went into their impound account, resulting in a raised house payment. Retired and on a fixed income, the Poulins lost their home. It was auctioned off just this week. One of their greatest heartaches is that now their mentally disabled daughter is in a home in Hemet. She keeps asking, “When can I come home?” She can’t understand that there is no home to come back to.

Knowing they were losing their home, they moved in with their son and the nightmare continues. Mr. and Mrs. Poulin have been followed by Code Enforcement’s long arm to their son’s home, and now their son’s place is being pursued by Code Enforcement. Mr. and Mrs. Poulin are in fear he will lose his home too.

In the face of all this controversy the Poulin’s have a good attitude they just want to move on and live a secure and peaceful life at home with their son. Something that is their right, according to the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of California.

Is this your America?

This editorial was written before the Aug. 8th AVMAC meeting. It is felt that it is still important to share this sentiment as Mr. and Mrs. Poulin did lose their home and all they worked for was put to ruin. It is sad that it took so much time and so many had suffered so much loss as there are many Mr and Mrs Poulins, both here and across America. In this case it seems at least for now their voices have been heard. In the recent light of promises of a new attitude towards Anza/ Aguanga citizens there seems to be hope. Let us hope these changes are actually implemented and fare well in the favor of the people and spread across the Country. Keep ever Vigilant.