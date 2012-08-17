OPINION – Is this my America? That is the question.

“Is this my America?” is the question many are asking, as they are left scratching their heads in the aftermath of recent economic changes which present citizens and government agencies alike with momentous challenges. But humanity seems to be a forgotten factor and priority in the way things are being handled in America today. Has government forgotten who put them there? Is the face of community being torn by factors so entangled that it breeds a feeling of nothing but hopelessness? This is the question of the day. As Hitler rose to power in Germany it is told by those who were there that he was looked upon as a savior, someone who would make a change. They were suffering an economic meltdown such as ours. Blind eyes were turned as laws were passed that usurped individual property rights and then human rights and ultimately the right to life itself. All were legal and had an intended purpose at the time to implement the changes needed. What resulted was the greatest atrocity perpetuated under the noses of civilized people, and it is now known as the Holocaust.
Is this the America we know and believe in, when citizens are made to live in fear on their legally-owned property? Is it the America we know when people are harassed and condemned under the law of the land that changes to suit those who do the fining? Is it the America we know when people are fined with fees that cannot be reversed nor appealed before they are paid? And with no time given to disagree with the charges put upon the property owners before a tax is levied against their land to pay for said grievance? I ask if this is your America, because it is not an isolated problem in our valley. There are horror stories (just like these) across our country, far and wide.
Land owners who are trying to comply now find themselves too poor to fight. A tax that increases their house payment because it is included in their impound account affects those on a fixed budget so they cannot make their payments anymore and their homes are eventually sold at auction. On the Riverside County Code Enforcement website it is made easy for someone to use them as a tool of vendetta, or revenue, no facts required to start the ball rolling, to make a property or property owner a target, one anonymous phone call or email is all it takes for Code Enforcement to justify coming onto a property to inspect it.
This is not a fairy tale. It is reality for the Poulin family who has spent their life’s savings of $100,000 to try and comply with Riverside County Code Enforcement regulations on their 30-year-old place. According to the Poulin’s, they have had seven years of harassment, being accused of breaking codes– most that were not justifiable, and some that they were accused of were reversed by the Code Enforcement office saying that they were just typographical errors. Buildings that were okayed one year and then years later fined with levies on the same building when no changes to that building were made. Seven years later, in the end, the Poulins are not able to pay the tax liens that went into their impound account, resulting in a raised house payment. Retired and on a fixed income, the Poulins lost their home. It was auctioned off just this week. One of their greatest heartaches is that now their mentally disabled daughter is in a home in Hemet. She keeps asking, “When can I come home?” She can’t understand that there is no home to come back to.
Knowing they were losing their home, they moved in with their son and the nightmare continues. Mr. and Mrs. Poulin have been followed by Code Enforcement’s long arm to their son’s home, and now their son’s place is being pursued by Code Enforcement. Mr. and Mrs. Poulin are in fear he will lose his home too.
In the face of all this controversy the Poulin’s have a good attitude they just want to move on and live a secure and peaceful life at home with their son. Something that is their right, according to the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of California.
Is this your America?
This editorial was written before the Aug. 8th AVMAC meeting. It is felt that it is still important to share this sentiment as Mr. and Mrs. Poulin did lose their home and all they worked for was put to ruin. It is sad that it took so much time and so many had suffered so much loss as there are many Mr and Mrs Poulins, both here and across America. In this case it seems at least for now their voices have been heard. In the recent light of promises of a new attitude towards Anza/ Aguanga citizens there seems to be hope. Let us hope these changes are actually implemented and fare well in the favor of the people and spread across the Country. Keep ever Vigilant.
Easy pickings for $$. Did all the $$ go to the case compiled against these and other people, or into pockets. Why so much hatred for the Poulins. They made someone really mad.
I am sorry for your loss. According to some interpretation, the "Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of California" would actually be policy and bylaws worked into the books of what isnt considered "our Government" but a business, or CORPORATION. It is in plain writing when you read legal documents say dealing with California’s practices. When the Corporation needs money they analyze where they can improve their revenue or funding – WE are their customers / clients / Citizens.
As soon as you have a problem or "stated: violation best to take care of it. No one recommends taking it to "court" or any other civil matter as you will not have the upper hand.
Not to villanize our system, but any smart educated person can see our IDEALS are just that standards we hold of our society which may not exactly go hand in hand with reality.
My family lost to local government. Lets take responsability and realize nothing is free and most everything comes at a price. I will eventually pay a price for even verbalizing this …. but I’ll have to deal with that in due time. For now, don’t play with hornet nests, and just follow the rules we have in our society we live in because we really have very little choice.
Your daughter needs to come home if she thinks she is not…do whatever it takes to keep her with you when the time comes and she will have a place. I feel for your son, as it is always hard to accommodate people in your life, but many thanks to him for his generosity.
That is what it means to have family. When they come in and help in time of need.
I wonder if you can try and take to court and find a law that says they had no right to auction off your property. I can understand liens being placed on the property and eventually local government taking it after all legal owners are deceased or otherwise the lien is settled.
It is a crazy set up in deed, but only when people speak up and share their stories can others realize how vulnerable they are.
We eventually may become a Country of the destitute. I however would never promote revolt for it is exactly a way to bring the end of a country like a wild fire.
Supporting each other and creating strong bonds between communities will bring forth strength
We saw how effective it can be when grabbing attention of those who are in the position of helping. Witnessed lately by the code enforcement "clean slate" offering. That was very generous, but obviously people need to rush and see what they can do to keep themselves out of the "ring of citation"
I don’t know what 100k went while trying to comply, but if it has to do with fire prevention may I suggest a proposal??
An agreement between County and residents of certain areas hard to manage that they take full responsibility for their property if fire breaks out in exchange for immunity to penalty of compliance?
Just a thought because I know nothing is black and white and things always are complicated…but just a thought.
Keep in mind having your place go up in flames is basically the same as having it taken and auction off except you retain the right of land ownership I guess….aaahh if things could just be simple.
I think its a sad thing for the ones who make it hard for others. As we look in to the past and the beginning of man the time is at hand to stand not to fight.but to stand together as one for in numbers is the key! A lone wolf can fight for so long indeed the fight will be a good one but he to by his self can not win.now a pack is a hole different thing.so let’s get off are a.. and stand as a pack.as I see it there is no other way to this to stop the one standing alone.start looking in the past 2008,2004 fallow the money look good see what we can find!!! Talk as friends. information on the ones who make to hard others. oh no they will not like it. we need to try as one this time and maybe just maybe we can win this. Michael
O
Anyone know how to get ahold the Poulin family? My husband and a I are currently fighting Riverside code enforcement! deijistic04@yahoo.com