It was ‘Pack to School’ this week with the From the Heart backpack giveaway

It was truly “from the heart” that 250 backpacks full of school supplies were given to needy students going back to school at Hamilton High School, Hamilton K-8 and Cottonwood K-8 from the always giving From the Heart Christian Women’s Ministries members and many community volunteers, Aug. 5.

Not only were the children blessed with the backpack giveaway held in the Hamilton High School gym, they had the opportunity to get a haircut and a pair of new shoes that were sure to make back-to-school day, Tuesday, Aug. 8, a proud one.

Leading the way to the annual back-to-school backpack giveaway was From the Heart President Christi James and members Wanda Crawford, Marilyn Smith, Tammie Marana and Debbie Mize who have worked hard through the year to obtain and fill the backpacks with help from other From the Heart members and volunteers.

“Phil the Barber,” Phil Tinsley, kept clipping hair throughout the day, finally completing 40 fine children’s haircuts and offering those he was not able to serve with a certificate for a haircut later at his shop in Aguanga, 51000 State Route 371.

Making sure many of the children weren’t too “footloose” and without a pair of shoes for school was Jorge Corona who sized nearly 180 children with the perfect fit and of course, a pair of new socks.

“We had so many volunteers this year,” James said. “It was great.”

James said it was the From the Heart ladies devoted many hours collecting rummage sale items, and holding bake sales, luncheons and other events through the year to help raise funds for the backpack giveaway.

“We raise funds just for that,” she said of the giveaway. All monies raised by From the Heart go into their different charitable projects.

From the Heart Christian Women’s Ministries is a nondenominational group of women who work hard to touch the lives of children and families in need in the Anza Valley and surrounding areas. It was founded by Linda Hart who started out with a food box program for needy area residents, years ago. The group of about 16 men and women meet the second Saturday of each month at noon at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 56095 Pena Road, in Anza. There is a $5 charge for lunch. The group is always looking for more women and men to join in helping with their mission. For information, call President Christi James at (951) 595-2400.