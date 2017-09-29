Pam’s Gift dinner and dance drew a crowd

The seventh annual Pam’s Gift Dinner and Dance was held at the Anza Community Hall, Sept. 16, providing a successful fundraiser for the popular nonprofit organization.

The evening started with dinner from Danny Stone’s, including barbecue beef brisket, smoked ribs and lamb for the main courses, with pasta, green salads, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, rolls and cake. Volunteers served the hungry guests, and many went back for second helpings.

Attendees browsed the fine gifts that were to be raffled for a dollar a ticket, such as a flat-screen TV, toys, gift certificates and even four bags of animal feed. All prizes were donated by local businesses or individuals.

Country crooner Michael Thomas and his band mate Craig Downey took the stage and belted out old-time country western tunes and fan-pleasing favorites. The people got up quickly and began dancing to the well-known songs. Thomas is noted for his easy, solid style and marvelous sense of humor.

The “Nameless Band” was up next and performed rock and country favorites. Steve Silkotch on guitar and vocals, Rick Brengle on guitar and vocals, Dean Metzger on bass, Kelly Brengle on flute and saxophone and Joseph Hamilton on drums and vocals had the crowd dancing and begging for even more upbeat favorites.

Pam’s Gift President Raymond Hogue settled the crowd around 8 p.m. and raffled off the prizes. There were some large chunks of beef brisket left over from the dinner, and they were auctioned off to the highest bidder. Winners were cheered on by the crowd as they received their winnings.

The “Nameless Band” continued the rock ‘n’ roll tunes well into the evening as the people danced the rest of the night away. The event was a tremendous success for Pam’s Gift, a nonprofit organization that benefits women and children of domestic violence, by supporting agencies and other charities that do the same and providing advice and care for abused women and their families.

Hogue was inspired to start the charity when his sister Pam was murdered by her boyfriend Sept. 21, 2000. She left behind two young daughters. In her memory, Hogue started Pam’s Gift to help raise money and awareness for victims of violent crimes.

Hogue explained on the Pam’s Gift Facebook page, the “Pam’s Gift name is after my sister Pam who was brutally murdered by her live-in boyfriend. I have seen firsthand the effects of domestic violence and the horror it leaves behind for the family. One of our main goals is to get women and their children into a ‘safe’ house, where they will be able to get away from the physical, mental and sexual abuse. This house will provide proper counseling and re-training so they can rebuild their lives. In this safe, nonthreatening environment women and children will be able to move forward and live the lives they deserve.”

He continued, “Our commitment is to join together with several domestic violence agencies to raise funds for this much-needed cause. Currently we are working with Esther’s House in La Quinta. Donations help sustain our organization and benefit the community which we serve. Since our organization relies on the generosity of individuals like you, we hope that you will help support our efforts.”

To find out more about this cause, visit the Facebook page for Pam’s Gift at www.facebook.com/Pams-Gift-Organization-746778795370285, call (951) 392-4390 or write to Pam’s Gift Organization. P.O. Box 390319 Anza, CA 92539.