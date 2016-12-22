Rain and snow in forecast for Anza, surrounding communities

RIVERSIDE – Rain was falling in Riverside County today as the first of two back-to-back storms struck the region.

In a 48-hour period ending just after 5:30 a.m., automated gauges had collected 1.49 inches of rain at Railroad Canyon Dam; 1.46 in Perris; 1.42 in Clark; 1.38 in Riverside; 1.31 on Mount San Jacinto; 1.30 in Temecula; 1.26 in

Gilman Hot Springs, Anza and Murrieta; 1.25 in French Valley; 1.24 at Lake Matthews; 1.22 in Pine Cove; 1.20 in Vista Grande; 1.18 in Portrero Canyon; 1.16 at March Air Force Base; and 1.09 in Pinyon Pines, according to provisional NWS data.

Among the top rainfall amounts recorded in the Coachella Valley were .94 of an inch at the Lower Tahquitz Creek and in Thermal; .91 in Mecca and at Palm Canyon Creek; .82 in Indio and Sky Valley; .80 at the Palm Springs

Airport; and .79 in Desert Hot Springs.

Forecasters predicted that this storm would drop about .39 of an inch of rain in Riverside and Thermal; .54 in Lake Elsinore; .58 in Palm Springs; .62 in Temecula; .74 in Hemet; and .86 in Anza before moving out of the area later

today. A slight chance of thunderstorms is also in the forecast, including for the Coachella Valley.

A brief intermission is expected between the two storms, with the second poised to hit the region Friday evening.

Forecasters said they anticipated heavy rain, mountain snow and gusty winds across the region that may cause problems for holiday travelers, such as slick roads and lowered visibility, and may affect travel on Interstates 8 and 15.

A winter storm watch for the mountains will remain in effect from Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. Scattered snow showers down to as low as 3,000 feet, strong winds with gusts of 45 to 70 mph and cold weather are expected.

By late Saturday night, 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall in areas between 3,000 and 4,000 feet; 3 to 6 inches from 4,000 to 5,000 feet, 5 to 10 inches from 5,000 to 6,000 feet, 6 to 12 inches from 6,000 to 7,000 feet; and 12 to 18 inches in higher areas.

Travelers are advised to plan ahead and expect delays. Those traversing mountainous areas should be prepared with chains.

“Snow levels will start out high, but behind a strong cold front, snow levels will quickly tumble from late Friday through Saturday,” according to the weather service. “This may bring accumulating snowfall down to the busy

highway travel corridors by Saturday afternoon and evening.”

Weather threats and impacts include:

Heavy rainfall likely

Possible flooding of poor drainage and urbanized areas

Flash flooding possible in the mountains and debris flows possible near recent burn scars

Thunderstorms possible on Saturday with heavy downpours, lightning, and strong winds

with heavy downpours, lightning, and strong winds Heavy snow in the mountains with lighter snow at busy pass level, could bring significant travel disruptions during the holiday travel weekend

Strong winds during the period, wind damage possible in the mountains and deserts, gusty winds for the coast and coastal waters could also be a hazard

The storm is expected to move out of the region Saturday night and milder and drier weather will follow on Christmas Day, forecasters said.