Reeder Media wins big at Society of Professional Journalists’ Awards Banquet

SAN DIEGO – Reeder Media received numerous awards at the San Diego Society of Professional Journalists 2017 Awards Banquet, including a first place for breaking news coverage.

The banquet, held at the Kona Kai Resort and Spa on San Diego’s Shelter Island, July 19, recognizes the outstanding efforts of journalists throughout San Diego and the surrounding communities.

Managing Editor Kim Harris was awarded first place in the Breaking News category for “City settles lawsuit involving former mayor’s alleged inappropriate conduct,” originally published Aug. 16, 2016, on www.myvalleynews.com. Judges called the story “a solid breaking news story,” due to the research and sources necessary to complete the article.

“It’s always been our goal to provide those stories that affect the communities we cover to our readers in a timely manner,” Harris said. “Being recognized by my peers for my efforts is something that I hold in high regard, and I am truly honored by this award.”

Reeder Media Staff Writer Tom Ferrall won second place in the Feature Story category for “Garnets provide lucrative opportunity,” originally published in the April 15, 2016, edition of Village News. Ferrall secured another second-place award in the Sports Category for the story “Danzing Candy gives Bonsall rooting interest in Kentucky Derby,” which was published three weeks later in the May 6, 2016, edition of Village News. Both stories are available to read online at www.villagenews.com.

Longtime Contributing Writer Nathalie Taylor was awarded two third-place awards: one for “Stuntman Rich Minga – Facing Danger on the Job,” in the Arts/Entertainment story category and a second third-place award for “Saving Bonsall’s 120-year-old Schoolhouse.” Both were published in Reeder Media’s Fallbrook Sourcebook magazine.

In a first for Reeder Media, Staff Writer Tony Ault brought home a second-place award in the News or Feature Series (any subject) category for his series “Water rights in Anza and Aguanga.” The series was originally published in the Anza Valley Outlook beginning Aug. 5, 2016, and was subsequently published in both Valley News and Village News. The award was the first-ever award for Anza Valley Outlook, which was purchased by Reeder Media about a decade ago. The series can be read online at www.anzavalleyoutlook.com.

“I am so pleased to see all of our winners recognized for their hard work and dedication by their peers,” Harris said. “Having our first win for Anza Valley Outlook is really gratifying, both to myself and all of our staff who strives to provide the best in local coverage for our readers.”

Publisher Julie Reeder said the awards solidify something she has known all along – the dedication of her staff is second to none as evidenced by their more than 200 awards.

“I want to congratulate all of our winners from this year’s SPJ Journalism contest,” Reeder said. “These awards show the commitment of our staff in providing timely, unbiased, quality stories that truly matter to the residents of the communities we serve.”