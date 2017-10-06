‘Ride on the Rez’ raises funds for Anza Valley Christian School

The seventh annual Ride on the Rez fundraiser took place on the Cahuilla Indian Reservation Saturday, Sept. 23. It included a trail ride, raffle prizes, barbecue lunch, dessert auction and live music by country western performer Michael Thomas. The group of cowboys and cowgirls left the staging area at the Costo Ranch off Terwilliger Road. The ride lasted approximately four hours, followed by a barbecue lunch at 4 p.m. Twenty-nine horse and mule riders participated in the equestrian outing this year.

From mules and purebred horses to real ropers and working cow horses, all the animals seemed excited to get going. The morning air was crisp, and the day was just beautiful. Old friends made new ones in the large group that rode into the scenic hills and sagebrush.

“It was such a lovely day for a trail ride, and the horses did great,” participant Ashley Titel said. “And for such a great cause.”

The raffle prizes included three wooden coat racks imprinted with the brands of local ranches handmade by Tom Parr; five bales of hay from the Anza True Value Hardware store and a $25 gas gift card from Texaco.

“The yearly Rez ride was awesome and had a good group of people and a lot of good animals and of course Stoney’s great tri-tip dinner was the best, and Michael Thomas provided the best music,” Bobbi Harris said.

The fundraiser benefits Anza Valley Christian School. This year’s event was sponsored in part by Anza Electric Cooperative, Valley Auto, Costo Ranch and Anza True Value Hardware.