Riverside County Planning Department to speak, Sept. 13, at Anza Valley Municipal Advisory Council meeting

ANZA –The Riverside County Planning Director Charissa Leach and retired planner Jerry Joliffe will speak at the Anza Valley Municipal Advisory Council meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Anza Community Hall in Anza.

Community residents will have time to ask questions about the planning department, the general plan, permits, why some parcels are listed in the mountain community zone for rural agriculture and others for rural residential and what type of development might occur if the water litigation is solved and more.

The Riverside County General Plan addresses Anza in the Riverside Extended Mountain Area Plan. The general plan determines how Riverside County decides what to allow in a given area in zoning, building structures, agricultural businesses, etc.

According to the Riverside County Planning Department website, “Riverside County, like a quilt, is a composite of differing lifestyles connected together through common strands. The county’s General Plan is designed to ensure that the quilt retains its core identity by guiding future growth that respects the diversity of the region, shapes and configures development in relation to the land it occupies and ensures that its various parts relate to its whole.”

Regional planners use their professional skills to serve communities facing social, economic, environmental and cultural challenges by helping community residents to develop ways to preserve and enhance their quality of life, find ways to protect the natural area and determine methods to deal effectively with growth and development.

The Anza Valley Municipal Advisory Council invites the community to this meeting to ask questions of the planning director and Riverside County staff about areas of interest in the planning arena. With the Anza Valley Municipal Advisory Council website almost up and running, the committee is hoping to give residents of Anza and Aguanga the opportunity to keep abreast of all items discussed at council meetings.