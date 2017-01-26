Rumble strips planned on Highway 371 in Anza

Caltrans announced it will constructing rumble strips on the existing shoulder and centerline of Highway 371 in Anza from Wilson Valley Road to Cary Road and from Kirby Road to State Route 371/74 starting in 2018.

Rumble strips on highways are designed to let motorists know when they are drifting out or into the opposing lane or into the shoulder.

“Caltrans is currently in the Preliminary Engineering phase, and we are developing the Environmental Document and the Project Report,” said a news release sent by Elaheh Hadipour, PE, Caltrans project manager. “The project is currently programmed to start construction in late 2018.”

He is asking any Anza resident if they have any questions to contact him at (909) 383-6723 or email at elaheh.hadipur@dot.ca.gov. The announcement was first made at the Jan. 11 AVMAC meeting. The project identifier is (EA 1F850).

Caltrans completed resurfacing Highway 371 in Anza, adding painted left lane turns and providing a left turn lanes at Barham Avenue and the highway in 2016. Changes in those projects were made after local input was given at AVMAC meetings.