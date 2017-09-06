Sacred Heart Church fiesta serves up fun for the entire family

Sacred Heart Church in Anza held their annual Community Fiesta Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27.

The yearly community celebration did not disappoint as people and organizations from Anza and beyond came to participate. Festive food, a beer garden, raffles, a paintball booth, an inflatable playhouse, vendors, a silent auction, a horseshoe tournament and game booths provided something for everyone.

Cowboy Bang Bang, Mark Huston and the Workin’ Men and the Hamilton High School marching band provided musical entertainment for the two-day festival.

Costumed Native American dancers from Pala and Pechanga performed and Harold Butchart and his son Daniel played their bagpipes attired in authentic kilts.

The Rev. Alphonsus Ngwaogu of Sacred Heart Church and the Rev. Earl Henley from St. Joseph Mission at Soboba pulled the winning raffle tickets.

The Jovenes Para Cristo, Food for the Faithful, Hamilton High football team, Hamilton Booster Club, Anza Valley Citizen’s Patrol, many other organizations throughout Anza and Aguanga and the parishioners of Sacred Heart Church came together to put on the Community Fiesta.

“A tremendous thank you to all who participated in this friendly, fun weekend in the beautiful Anza Valley,” organizer Aggie McGowan said.