Sacred Heart Vacation Bible School leaves children with lifelong lessons that Jesus taught and His history

The Sacred Heart Vacation Bible School wrapped up a fun-filled, educational week Friday, July 21. The huge group of smiling, happy children, aged 2 to teens, celebrated with a children’s mass and pizza party at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Anza.

The youngsters participated in crafts, music and singing and learned worship, adoration and Bible stories at the VBS.

The theme of the week was “Jesse Tree Journey.” In the Old Testament, Jesse was the father of King David. He was a farmer, hence the “Jesse Tree,” and raised sheep in Bethlehem. David was the youngest of his eight children. The study of Jesse helped serve as an illustration to help the children understand Jesus and his history.

Virginia Kinser and Brandy Love organized the school. They made sure it was exciting and fun. The children studied the Bible stories David and Goliath and Jonah and the whale, all the while creating themed crafts like “Mary stained glass,” slingshot-shaped snacks and bookmarks.

“They are all so wonderful,” Kinser said of her students. “We had such a great time.”

The children worked hard to convert a plain stick tree into an artistic wonder, covered with original artwork and hanging in Christmas tree fashion. The Jesse Tree was decorated with colorful pictures reflecting the lessons learned during the week.

The VBS began July 17 and wound up July 21. It was an opportunity for the children to make new friends, enjoy games like a water balloon toss, learn and be creative. Each student was supplied a T-shirt commemorating the week for a small donation to cover costs. They were served a free lunch and snack each day.

“I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the children smile all week,” Love said. “Giving to the community of Anza is awesome.”

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, part of the San Bernardino Diocese, is one of the most active churches in the Anza community, holding their VBS and their famous “Fiesta” every year.

The Fiesta is slated for Aug. 26 and 27.

For the week of Sept. 11, the church will be offering sacraments, preschool and continuing education classes.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church is located at 56250 Highway 371, at the corner of Bailiff Road. For more information, call (951) 763-5636 or visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Sacred-Heart-of-Anza-172200349497797/ .