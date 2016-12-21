Santa and Mrs. Claus bring Christmas joy to Little Red Schoolhouse

Audrena Kroll works on her ornament at Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse holiday event, Saturday, Dec. 17. Diane Seiker photo
Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the cameras at Anza Civic Improvement League’s annual holiday event Saturday, Dec. 17. Ken Ogren photo
Santa and Mrs. Claus watch as children and their families share in the joy of the holiday at Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse Saturday, Dec. 17. Diane Seiker photo
Tables were overflowing with treats thanks to thoughtful volunteers who answered the call for donations for the annual event at the Little Red Schoolhouse Saturday, Dec. 17. Diane Seiker photo
GeriLyn Mellin creates a balloon reindeer for children gathered at Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse holiday event. Diane Seiker photo
GeriLyn Mellin creates a balloon reindeer for a young partygoer Saturday, Dec. 17. Diane Seiker photo
Riverside County Sheriff Deputy Schroeder and Fire Captain Terri Szabo pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus during a Holiday event at Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse Saturday, Dec. 17. Diane Seiker photo
Patrick Vesey and Andrew Carey of Anza Xchange pose with Christmas tree during Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse holiday event Saturday, Dec. 17. Diane Seiker photo
Michael Wade decorates an ornament to be hung on the Christmas tree in Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse. Diane Seiker photo
Avaleigh Lowery tells Santa her wishes for the holiday during a holiday event held at Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse Saturday, Dec. 17. Diane Seiker photo
Michael Wade puts the finishing touches on his ornament inspired by the “Star Wars” franchise. Diane Seiker photo
A pile of unfinished ornaments awaits their opportunity to be turned into the perfect ornament for the Christmas tree at Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse Saturday, Dec. 17. Diane Seiker photo
Michael and Caleb Wade concentrate on decorating ornaments during a holiday event held Saturday, Dec. 17, at Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse. Diane Seiker photo
Andrew Carey decorates an ornament. Diane Seiker photo
Cherish Wade and Andrew Carey. Diane Seiker photo
Paisley Rabas is enthralled by the live Christmas tree at the Little Red School House in Anza. The tree will be planted on the grounds in January. Diane Seiker photo
Santa waits to make his entrance at Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse Saturday, Dec. 17. Ken Ogren photo
Families arrive at Ana’s Little Red Schoolhouse for the Anza Civic Improvement League’s annual holiday event Saturday, Dec. 17. Ken Ogren photo
Families arrive at Ana’s Little Red Schoolhouse for the Anza Civic Improvement League’s annual holiday event Saturday, Dec. 17. Ken Ogren photo
