‘School Smarts’ brings students and artists together for an evening of fun, entertainment

Blossoming artists hard at work on their creations at Hamilton K-8 School in Anza Feb. 15. Diane Seiker photo
Hamilton K-8 School teamed up with Anza Valley Artists to present a very special evening for both children and parents Wednesday, Feb. 15. Combined with a presentation from the California State PTA “School Smarts” Coordinator Tiffany Parry, the educational event, held from 4:30-6 p.m., was a huge success with the multi-purpose room filled to capacity.

Several members of the Anza Valley Artists were on hand to display their various works as inspiration for the children. Artist Dan Hare led the participants in a drawing lesson, using an overhead projector and sample cartoon handouts. The results were stunning, as he instructed attendees, step-by-step, to create identical characters. Everyone was proud of their work.

There were oil and acrylic paintings, gourd and rock art, pencil drawings and more on display as examples for the children to see. The artists themselves mingled with the group, encouraging their creativity. AVA President Rosie Grindle, Vice President Dan Hare, members Manny Zinwiga, Julie Byrd and Merris Kratz walked among the budding artists, complementing each one and answering questions. Special thanks to this group, as they mobilized on short notice and created the presentation.

Anza Valley Artists supplied a sampling of their work during the School Smarts held at Hamilton K-8 School Wednesday, Feb. 15. Diane Seiker photo

Anza Valley Artists showed samples of their work to families who attended School Smarts at Hamilton K-8 School Feb. 15. Diane Seiker photo

PTSA member Sandra Barron dished up some spaghetti at the School Smarts event held at Hamilton K-8 School Feb. 15. Diane Seiker photo

The children were all proud of their artwork at the School Smarts event Feb. 15. Diane Seiker photo


Anza Valley Artists Vice President Dan Hare gave an informative art lesson with the aid of an overhead projector at Hamilton K-8 School’s Feb. 15, School Smarts event. Diane Seiker photo

Budding artist, little Kalexi Perez-Tinics really enjoyed all the drawing at the School Smarts event Feb. 15. Diane Seiker photo

Parent Liaison Catalina Lopez emceed the School Smarts event held at Hamilton K-8 School. Diane Seiker photo

Anza Valley Artists (left to right) Manny Zuniga, Julie Byrd, Merris Kratz and Rosie Grindle were all on hand to inspire the young artists at Hamilton K-8 School’s School Smart event. Diane Seiker photo


Members of the crowd discuss what they learned at the School Smarts event held at Hamilton K-8 School Feb. 15. Diane Seiker photo

Anza Valley Artists from left, Dan Hare, Merris Kratz, Manny Zuniga, Rosie Grindle and Julie Byrd, all attended the School Smarts event at Hamilton K-8 School to share their knowledge and their artwork with those in attendance. Diane Seiker photo

Parent Liaison Catalina Lopez explains what parents and students could expect to learn during the School Smarts event held at Hamilton K-8 School Wednesday, Feb. 15. Diane Seiker photo

California PTA School Smarts Coordinator Tiffany Parry explains the School Smarts program while Parent Liaison Catalina Lopez looks on. Diane Seiker photo


The festive atmosphere was further encouraged by delicious food. Chili, spaghetti, cornbread, desserts and homemade pizza were provided and served up by PTSA members Sandra Barron and Irene Sallons. Reading Specialist Stephanie Edwards also assisted.

Parent Liaison Catalina Lopez emceed the event. After the art lesson, she ushered the children out of the room for supervised play and introduced California State PTA School Smarts Coordinator Tiffany Parry. For the parents, Parry outlined the School Smarts Parent Engagement model, an exciting, award winning, research-based program to assist parents in helping their children succeed in school.

Benefits of the School Smarts program include increased knowledge on how to support your child in school, a better understanding of the California K-12 education system, greater confidence in effectively communicating with other parents and school staff and information on how to be involved in decision making and taking part in leadership roles.

The School Smarts plan is designed for parents and presented in a Parent Academy. Trained facilitators lead seven interactive sessions two hours each in length. The course includes a professionally developed curriculum, multimedia presentations, individual and group activities, art instructional activities, homework assignments and discussions. Child care and refreshments are provided.

Most of the parents attending agreed that the program was of interest and will be participating in the School Smarts Academy slated for March 1.

For more information on the School Smarts program, visit capta.org/schoolsmarts.

For more information on Anza Valley Artists, visit www.anzavalleyartists.com.

