Second Annual Temecula Bulldog Revival wows crowds in Aguanga

An unforgettable event took place in Wilson Valley in Aguanga the weekend of Feb. 24-25 when Bulldogs from all over Southern California came to take part in the second annual Temecula Bulldog Revival Show and Iron Dog Competition.

Hosted by Maximum Power Kennels of Aguanga, this ABA (American Bully Association) and AMA (American Molosser Association) sanctioned show was great fun for both man and beast.

Friday was ACAL-ATAN judging. This organization performs “all breed temperament and working tests based off European standard tests. These tests are designed for dogs of all levels of training.” Iron Dog Decoy Certification was also offered.

On Saturday, ABA and AMA registration started. Then it was off to the show ring featuring conformation contests where the competition was fierce. The ABA is “an exclusive all bully and short haired Molosser and Mastiff breed registry focusing on the registration, genealogy tracking, education and responsible ownership of all bully, Molosser and Mastiff breeds around the world.” Some of the breeds making an appearance at the Revival were American Pit Bulls, French Bulldogs, Alapahas, Mastiffs, American Bulldogs, American Staffordshire Terriers, and Boston Terriers, to name a few.

The American Molosser Association (AMA) “is committed to promoting purebred Molosser breeds and breeding for type and function while steadfast in upholding the integrity of the registry.” ‘Molosser’ is a category of solidly built, large dog breeds that all descend from the same common ancestor.

Sunday brought the Iron Dog competition. It was amazing for the spectators to watch the well-trained, energetic and very intelligent animals whiz through the tough trials. Events included weight pulling, decoy attacks and more.

A special whole hog barbecue with all the trimmings was offered to competitors and spectators alike both Saturday and Sunday. The 300-pound hog was donated by Carlos and Raychel Olvera, prepared by Ron and Debbie Skinner, with the cooking supervised by Rick Osburn.

Special thanks to event sponsors Maximum Power Kennels, Design by Flora, Ruff~N~Ready Bulldogs, Eagle’s Wing Kennels, Alphaman K9 Modification, ABA, AMA, Sage Herbal, Aguanga Dog Boarding and Les Ombres Valeureux Malinois. Trophy sponsors included South Bay Alapaha Bulldogs, Design by Flora, Eagle’s Wing Kennels, Ironstone American Bulldogs, Best Buds American Bulldogs, Jersey Strong Bulldogs and Maximum Power Kennels. Iron Dog sponsors were Maximum Power Kennels, Socal Misfits, Schmidt Ranch Services and Rojo Los Bullyz.