September news from Anza VFW Post 1873 and its Auxiliary

We want to thank everyone who came out for the spaghetti dinner and bake sale fund raisers to help pay for new air conditioner and heating units for the Post. The old ones were not doing their job. And when you’re in the kitchen with the ovens on that can be pretty miserable.

We especially want to thank Mimi Brown and her crew of fellow Lions for preparing the meal and the Thimble Club ladies who made lots of homemade goodies for their donations. All profits will be given to the Post to help defray the cost of the units.

Watch for fliers for more fundraisers. We still have a long way to go to get this paid for. If you want to make a monetary donation, drop off a check at the Post or mail it to P. O. Box 390433. All donations will be greatly appreciated.

Heads Up! It was just decided to hold a fundraising auction Sept. 28, to help with the cost of the units. There will be more info forthcoming in a following issue of the paper, or you can call the post at 763-4439.

Activities for the first half of September (which is National Coupon Month) are:

Sept. 8 – Debbi’s Polish Sausage, seasoned potatoes, sweet/sour red cabbage. salad bar.

Sept. 9 – Auxiliary Meeting 10 a.m. (Visitation by District President).

Sept. 10 – Lions’ customized Omelets, hash browns, toast, fruit.

Sept. 14 – Post Meeting 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Annie & Julia’s Baked chicken w/ mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, veggies, salad bar, roll, dessert.

Sept. 16 – Ron & Vickie’s burgers w/all the fixings noon to 6 p.m., Karaoke at 3 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Comrade’s Eggs to order, bacon or sausage, potatoes, toast, juice, coffee.

Sept. 22 – Vickie’s Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, veggies, roll, salad bar, dessert.

Sept. 24 – Anna’s Eggs Benedict & ham on English muffin/hollandaise sauce, fruit, sweet rolls.

Sept. 29 – Mike & Sue’s Pot Roast, potatoes w/gravy, veggies, salad bar, dessert.

Wednesday Canteen Snacks & hors devours Potluck 5-7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4-7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 5-7 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30-10 a.m.

Meals are open to all and include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Saturday: Canteen Snacks available 3 p.m.

If you were born in September, your birthstone is a Sapphire, and your flower is the Aster.

FOR YOUR READING PLEASURE: How to Abandon Ship (Wonder how you practice doing it correctly).