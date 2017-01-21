Small water systems now must get state approval

Another round may begin in the effort to bring small water systems to developments in the Anza Valley with new state water regulations requiring the California Water Resources Board to approve all new water systems due to the continuing drought conditions.

Until now Anza developers seeking approval to operate a small water systems for Thomas Mountain Ranch, a 14-unit strip mall and a Destination Center along Highway 371, among others have been stymied by a water rights legal issue in the Santa Margarita Water Basin.

An Anza Valley Municipal Advisory Council meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11, once again brought representatives from the Riverside County Counsel, planning department and the 3rd District Supervisor’s Office to the Community Hall for an update on efforts to OK the needed water systems.

Attending the meeting was Riverside County Consuls Eric Stopher and Raymond Mistia, 3rd District Supervisor Chuck Washington’s new Chief of Staff Jeff Comerchero and Opal Hellweg his local legislative assistant giving an update on the small water system approval effort.

Mistia told the AVMAC staff and those attending they (County Consuls) have had conferences with the State Attorney General and Water \Master Charles Binder since the last AVMAC meeting to discuss ways to permit small water districts in the valley that have been prohibited by a longstanding water rights issues. The main issue is centered around who owns the rights to the water and how much each should get.

The small water system legal issue over water rights, or “legal mumbo jumbo” as Stopher put it at the meeting, may now only be resolved through the California State Water Resources Board who are faced with new water regulations under SB 1263. The bill asks water system applicants to show technical, managerial or financial capacity to sustain long term water usage in their area. Even if the county approves the small water system, it still has to be signed off by the water master and then go up to the State Water Resources Board for their approval.

State approval for water systems now required

The county already requires applicants to show such information in what is called a TMF application that must be approved by the water master. Part of the TMF asks the applicant to say if their system is in an adjudicated (under court jurisdiction) or unadjudicated water district and if it is quantified. This has been the holdup with the county approvals since there has been no quantification in the still adjudicated district. With this requirement, the county could not approve the permit and send it on to the water master. The situation has angered the developers who have poured more than $1 million into the county permit system thus far and had it refused by the EHD who would issue the county permit.

The district is in an “adjudicated” watershed that has not been quantified by the U.S. District Court years after a settlement with the Cahuilla, Ramona and Pechanga Indian Bands and commercial water users. The Margarita Water District watershed, fed by the Margarita River that begins in the Anza Valley provides amounts of water to the most of Valley, all the Indian tribes, much of the Temecula-Murrieta Valley, Fallbrook in San Diego County and Camp Pendleton.

The Pechanga Indian Tribe in December settled their end of the lawsuit that came before Congress and is now awaiting final approval by President Obama. The tribe is no longer involved in the local issue since it is nearing quantification. Quantification agreements were earlier reached with Fallbrook and Camp Pendleton.

The county consul said the Ramona Indian Band is not opposed to the Anza developers establishing small water systems, in the watershed in order to speed up the quantification process. Theoretically the water master, Charles Binder, might OK a small water system by accepting the county TMF document or its information, if the system was declared in an unadjudicated district by virtue of there being no timely quantification. Mistia said the county is asking the water master to give its approval to the small water system if the “parcel of applicant’s plan is over an unquantified location it would be treated as an unadjudicated site.”

With or without the TMF the small water system would still have to meet state health and safety regulations (showing it is safe to drink and from a plentiful aquifier). There could be more fees associated with taking the application information straight to the state instead of going through the county. Realtor and developer Robin Garrison noted to go through both would be very costly and asked if a developer could go straight to the state. County Consul said they were not sure about the state fees.

The question was asked if the county and the water master did approve the information provided in the County TMF could the state still refuse to grant a small water system project. Stopher said he was not sure if the criteria would be same for the state as it is for the county on the permits but the state could still disapprove the project for cause. Under SB 1263 the applicant would still need approval from the state WRB and may include more requirements and details.

Water rights telephone conference with state officials coming

Mistia said the county, state AG and WRB attorneys are set to participate in a conference call on the water issue Feb. 3. At that time a decision could be reached and many of the residents’ questions answered. There is a possibility that a new water master might be named with the announced retirement of Binder.

Gordon Lanik, who announced his resignation as the AVMAC president that night, told the audience that Supervisor Washington who was re-elected to his post “has kept his word” in bringing the areas water rights questions to the state for answers and continues to try to find answers.

Long time AVMAC member Daniel Marlin also announced his retirement from the board. Allison Renck was introduced to the residents as the newest board member.

The next AVMAC meeting, possible as early and the second week of February will review the 11-year-old “Anza Community Vision and Goals” statement that could be changing in the last decade.