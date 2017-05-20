Something for everyone can be found at the Oak Grove Swap Meet

The first monthly swap meet of the season took place at the Oak Grove Community Hall in the tiny hamlet of Oak Grove, just east of Aguanga Saturday, May 13. Vendor spaces were available inside and outside of the building.

Sellers came out in force, offering knick-knacks, jewelry, homemade soaps, books, clothes, crafts, toys, kitchenware, antiques, tools and even “biscuits” of live barley grass for juicing or animal treats. The setting of the Hall under ageless live oak trees and the presence of a brisk, cool breeze made for pleasant surroundings to buy and sell.

“It was a happy day of good food and good friends getting together in a beautiful historical building,” said Candace Estes, who sold scented handmade soaps.

Pancakes, scrambled eggs, hot dogs, nachos, loaded baked potatoes and more were served up by Dave Redewill in the Hall’s kitchen. Both locals and passers through enjoyed delicious food and lively conversation.

“The Swap Meet is a friendly place. From the sellers to the food…friendly. It’s a very social atmosphere. And the pancakes are wonderful,” said Alan Stanley.

The Swap Meet will be held throughout the summer and fall on the second Saturday of every month, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendor spaces and entry are free.

The Oak Grove Community Hall is an historical landmark owned by the federal government. Dave Redewill and Kelly Collard-Redewill maintain and manage the building and grounds for them.

The hall is available for rent for special occassions. For more information on the Hall or swap meet, please call (951) 719-5017.