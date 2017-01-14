SunAnza Solar Project grading nears completion

Despite weather delays, Anza Electric Cooperative’s SunAnza Solar Project contractors have finished most of the grading and much of the undergrounds at the solar farm project adjacent to the AEC headquarters building on Highway 371 in Anza.

The AEC SunAnza is a cooperative project with its power supplier Arizona Electric Power Cooperative (AEPCO). Groundbreaking was held Oct. 15, 2016, and workers have been working on grading the roughly two-acre future site of the solar array that will supply four megawatts of power to AEC’s customers in the Anza and Aguanga valleys, Garner Valley, Mountain Center and parts of Sage.

Kevin Short, AEC manager earlier said the new four megawatt solar system at buildout will support 14 percent of the AEC annual energy output.

In 2011 the AEC Board approved the first “Solar Farm” project that allowed members to participate in purchasing a small amount of renewable energy for their own use, without the cost of investing in their own system, a news release said. This was an experiment in “virtual net metering,” where AEC installed and maintained the system on their headquarters building at 58470 Highway 371 in Anza. The energy created was credited the energy back to the participating members on a pro rata basis.

The project proved very popular resulting in the idea to create the SunAnza project. At first the project was not cost effective but considering California regulations regarding renewables and greenhouse gas reduction requiring utilities like AEC to provide 33 percent of their electricity from renewable energy sources by 2020.

Helping the project become a reality was a grant through the Department of Energy’s Sunshot Initiative, working with other cooperatives and gaining permits from the Riverside County Board of Supervisors.

AEC officials reported, “The Department of Energy is providing $3.6 million, matched by $1.2 million from NRECA (National Rural Electric Cooperative Association), the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC), Federated Rural Electric Insurance Exchange, PowerSecure International, Inc. (NYSE:POWR) and 14 participating cooperatives.”

SunAnza was initially planned to be completed by the end of January but weather conditions could slow the completion date.

Residents and visitor traveling along Highway 371 will soon be seeing workers erecting the stanchions and solar arrays on the Sun Anza site that will help AEC provide low cost electricity to meet growing power demands occurring in the Anza and Aguanga Valley and to the outlying areas of Garner Valley and Lake Hemet.