Terwilliger Association hosts meet and greet picnic event

Terwilliger Community Association hosted a meet and greet social picnic Monday, Aug. 14. The event was held at the home of Lee and Violet Cannon and attracted 6 new members to the Association’s rosters.

Cheeseburgers, hot dogs, homemade potato salad, chips, dips, fruit, pies and grilled squash were served, amid animated conversation and a lot of smiles.

Neighbors met neighbors and shared stories and things in common. New Terwilliger area resident Sean Holmquist got to meet some residents that lived just down the road or up the hill from him.

“I know you,” comments were heard more than once.

Bud Elmore manned the grill and supplied the cheeseburgers, hot dogs and grilled, seasoned squash and zucchini.

“It was really nice to see some new members. Great food and great company as usual,” said Lorraine Elmore, who has been part of the TCA for years.

Many of the TCA folks are well-known in the valley as being excellent cooks and organizers.

The Terwilliger Community Association, along with the VFW, tends the building where the VFW meets and the grounds around it. This includes the Volunteer Fire building on the same parcel.

The Association is a social group, having monthly potluck dinners at the VFW building at 59011 Bailey Road, in Anza.

“Please feel free to join us for nothing but good food and laughs each second Monday of the month,” said Bud Elmore. “Dues are only $10 per year per person which equates to about 78 cents per meal with your side dish. TCA helps support VFW post 1873, so support them both!”

“You don’t have to live in Terwilliger, everyone is welcome,” said Lee Cannon.

For more information about the Terwilliger Community Association, call Tonie Ford at (951) 763-4560 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/1835566056694498/.