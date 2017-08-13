Terwilliger Community Association to host meet and greet picnic

Terwilliger Community Association will hold a meet and greet social picnic and barbecue Aug. 14, at 5:30 p. m. The event will be held at the home of Lee and Violet Cannon, located at 57999 Bailey Road in Terwilliger.

The group is looking to add members to its ranks.

“You don’t have to live in Terwilliger, everyone is welcome,” said Cannon. Dues are only $10 per year, and the members are friendly and outgoing.

Hamburgers, hot dogs and potluck will be on the menu. People are invited to bring a dish, desert or salad to help compliment the meal.

The Terwilliger Community Association, along with the VFW, tends the building where the VFW meets and the grounds around it. This includes the Volunteer Fire building on the same parcel.

The group is a social group, having monthly potluck dinners at the VFW.

For more information or any questions about the picnic, please call Tonie Ford at 951-763-4560.

Find more information on the Terwilliger Community Association on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/1835566056694498/.