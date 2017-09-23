Thimble Club donates to help defray cost of VFW’s new heating and AC

Kathryn Allen

Thimble Club Publicity Chairman

Special to Anza Valley Outlook

Before the Anza Veterans of Foreign Wars Post meeting Sept. 14, Thimble Club President Sally Kaspar and Treasurer Tonie Ford, presented two checks to Henry Sokol, Commander of the Post, to help defray the cost of the Post’s new heating and air conditioning system.

The $350 check represented the proceeds from the club’s bake sale held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Aug. 27. The second check, in the amount of $2,000, was unanimously approved by the Thimble Club members at the Sept. 7 general meeting.

The Thimble Club members thank the veterans for their service to our country and appreciate all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars does for the community.

For information about the Thimble Club, please call Sally Kaspar at (817) 366-6413, or Carol Wright at (951) 551-9623.