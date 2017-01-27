Thimble Club luncheon to honor past presidents

Why honor past presidents of a club, you may ask? It is because the Thimble Club president sets the tone for that year’s fundraising activities for the club and is responsible for decisions that steer the future of the club. Recognizing those facts, every year in February before new board elections, the Thimble Club ladies put on a special luncheon to say thank you and to honor past and present club presidents for their leadership and dedication to the group. This year’s luncheon will be held Feb. 2, at 11:30 a.m. Cost for the luncheon is $5.

This original Anza service club will be celebrating 105 years in August and since its inception, the Thimble Club has helped to change the face of Anza and the surrounding communities, so each presidency is important. This group of philanthropic ladies are actively engaged in giving back to others, so when you attend an event hosted by the club, you are helping them give back to the community.

Come join the Thimble Club members and honor the presidents who have steered change in the valley in the past, present and the future.

The Thimble Club meets the first Thursday of each month at Valley Gospel Chapel 43275 Chapman Road, in the Terwilliger area of Anza. Join in the proud tradition of the Thimble Club – no sewing required. For information call President Shaaron Chambers at (619) 206-1268.