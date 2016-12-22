Thimble Club has a new meeting place

The Thimble Club at 104 years old is the oldest club in the area started by local women. Sadly, over recent years, membership has gone down as members have either aged out or moved away.

With very little new growth in membership the group has decided to move from their historic meeting place at the Anza Community Hall to Valley Gospel’s Fellowship Hall. This choice will save them fundraising dollars so they can continue their philanthropic work which focuses on helping other community groups such as 4-H, the Boy Scouts, scholarship funds, Citizens Patrol Lions Club and more. They also create and donate lap quilts for the VA annually.

The move was an emotional choice as Thimble Club members have cared for the Anza Community Hall for decades, some even have family members who helped built it.

The monthly meeting and luncheons are still held on the first Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. Lunch cost $5 and often a special speaker comes to meeting. The club is open to all women, no sewing required. Call President Shaaron Chambers at (619) 206-1268 for more information or to join. Valley Gospel Chapel is located at 43275 Chapman Road in the Terwilliger area of Anza.