A thimble full of news

Kathryn Allen, Publicity Chairman

Special to Anza Valley Outlook

The highlight of our June 1 meeting was a talk by Laurie Knight, an independent chef and member of the Harvey Girl Historical Society. Laurie gave an informative and entertaining talk about the Harvey Girls, a fascinating time in history. In addition, she brought her delicious raspberry/chocolate tarts for dessert! We appreciate our Vice President, Carol Wright, arranging this fascinating look into the past.

New members Val Andrews and Trish Haskell were inducted and we look forward to getting to know them. Big thanks go to new member Julia Salinas, who has jumped right in, volunteering to be a trustee, as well as taking over as Corresponding Secretary.

Summer plans were discussed. Instead of our regular July meeting, we will be busy working on our float for the Anza Days parade; preparing the pancake breakfast for Anza Days July 1 and putting on the breakfast for the Anza Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting July 22. On Aug. 3, our regular meeting day, we will gather on the Hamilton Museum lawn for a casual potluck picnic.

We welcome new members (no sewing required). Our nonprofit group is about friendship, fun, and raising money which we donate to various organizations in the community. Our regular meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month in the meeting room of Valley Gospel Chapel, 43275 Chapman Road, Anza and will resume on Sept. 7, 2017. For more information about our group, please contact Shaaron Chambers at (619) 206-1268 or Carol Wright at (951) 551-9623.