‘Together on Tuesdays’ opens doors to friendship, camaraderie for seniors

The Together on Tuesdays senior social is a program that consists of an afternoon of crafts, activities, games, movies, food, laughter and very inspiring conversation. Seniors 65 and older along with their caregivers are invited to the fellowship hall at Valley Gospel church for this free event on different Tuesdays from 1-4 p. m.

The inspiration for this social event came from two Anza women, Robyn Ausmus and Lucy Robinson.

“There is nothing up here for seniors to do,” Ausmus said,

The women created Together on Tuesdays to help fill that void. The event has no outside sponsors, no influence or assistance from any group. It is low-key and the participants enjoy a friendly, unhurried atmosphere.

The program enables seniors to socialize, mingle with their peers, participate in crafting and other creative endeavors and get a break from the everyday routine. It also gives caregivers some time to run errands, and get a little private time.

“We want to ensure it is always simple,” Ausmus and Robinson said in unison.

The ladies don’t want to overthink the activities, make things confusing for the elders or create unnecessary complications. They plan activities, pay for supplies and procure movies, food and craft items.

“The Lord put the desire to do this in our hearts,” Ausmus said, adding that they are always open to suggestions to improve or add to the gathering.

At the July 25 meeting, several seniors were in attendance, chatting away and working on projects.

“I like to come here, otherwise I’m home alone all the time,” Marie Morgan said jokingly, as she worked on a complicated design in her adult coloring book.

At her house, Morgan is surrounded by grandchildren every day. In her case, some real grown-up time is valuable, she explained.

The timing of Together on Tuesdays is purposeful. By having it in the early afternoon, lunch is over and most people are ready for a relaxing few hours before supper.

Besides crafts and movies, snacks such as cupcakes, root beer floats and banana splits are supplied, all free of charge.

While the activities are held in the common room at the Valley Gospel Church in Terwilliger, the event itself is not affiliated with any one church or civic group. Anyone and everyone 65 or older and their caregivers are welcome to stop in and see what the group is about. It is not a religion-themed get together, but more of a social event for all faiths.

“I enjoy it very much,” Ray Howell said.

For more information on Together on Tuesdays, including meeting dates, contact Robyn Ausmus at robynsnest@juno.com or (951) 392-7086 or Lucy Robinson at ldrobinson2015@gmail.com or (951) 970-0873.

Valley Gospel Church is located at 43275 Chapman Road in Anza.