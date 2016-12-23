Tom Firth elected to AEC Board of Directors

Anza Electric Cooperative announced Tom Firth, well-known Anza resident and horseman, has won the election for the open AEC Board of Directors at large seat. Firth replaces Paul Elmore, a longtime board member who was killed in a motorcycle accident in July.

The election was held during November after ballots were sent out to the more that 4,000 AEC members and counted Dec. 9. A total of 499 votes were cast with seven qualified nominees listed.

The Ballot Box, an independent election processor, provided the following results of the election.

Firth received 206 votes to win the seat. The other candidates included Ed Wall with 63 votes; Megan Haley, 54; Merl Johnson, 52; Anita Knoppel and John Sheehan with 45 votes each; and Robert Hepler with 34.

Firth is a longtime resident of Anza and has been active in many community activities but is best known for his contributions and help with the Redshank Riders, an affiliate of Back Country Horsemen of California and a mule trainer or “whisperer.” He is currently the Riders Education co-chairman. He is also an author and advocate of the “Leave No Trace” program to keep our wilderness and national park area clear of trash and debris.

Firth is known for using his mule pack team and has volunteered to assist the U.S. Forest Service in keeping the area trails open and safe for equestrians and hikers. From 1988 he was instrumental in bringing the World Championship Team Penning Finals to Anza through 2001.