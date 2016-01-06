Toppled power poles trigger blackout near Idyllwild

Connect on Linked in

IDYLLWILD – Collapsed power lines triggered a blackout today near Idyllwild, leaving close to 1,100 Southern California Edison customers without electricity.

The storm-related outage was reported about 12:30 p.m. just south of the unincorporated Riverside County community, according to the utility.

Severe weather in the area knocked down several power poles, SCE officials said.

Crews were working to make repairs, and electricity was expected to be restored by late afternoon, according to SCE.