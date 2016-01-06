Toppled power poles trigger blackout near Idyllwild

By on 1 Comment

IDYLLWILD – Collapsed power lines triggered a blackout today near Idyllwild, leaving close to 1,100 Southern California Edison customers without electricity.

The storm-related outage was reported about 12:30 p.m. just south of the unincorporated Riverside County community, according to the utility.

Severe weather in the area knocked down several power poles, SCE officials said.

Crews were working to make repairs, and electricity was expected to be restored by late afternoon, according to SCE.

, , ,

Toppled power poles trigger blackout near Idyllwild added by on
View all posts by Kim Harris →

One Response to "Toppled power poles trigger blackout near Idyllwild"

  1. hetmandf   December 8, 2017 at 6:31 am

    My power has been out for approaching 20 hours now. How long does it take to replace a couple of power poles?

    Reply

Leave a Reply