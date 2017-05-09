Traffic delays coming to Route 243 due to road work

IDYLLWILD – Sections of state Route 243 between Idyllwild and Mountain Center will be shut down beginning today as crews make modifications along the two-lane highway, making traffic delays inevitable.

According to Caltrans, a contractor will be adding centerline rumble strips – the kind that warn drivers when they’re leaving their lane – in two locations. Sections will be striped from just north of state Route 74 to Saunders Meadow Road, and between Lincoln Street and Marion Ridge Drive.

“The $1 million construction plan was identified as a necessary safety project to enhance motorists’ awareness and help avoid cross-over type collisions,” according to a Caltrans statement.

Flagging operations will be in effect during construction and the highway will be narrowed to one lane of travel in both directions in several spots. Crews will be working between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Motorists may have to wait up to a half-hour while workers grind and remove pavement, according to Caltrans.

California Highway Patrol officers will be in the area to enforce traffic laws.

The project, being overseen by VAP Construction of La Mirada, will continue into July, barring any weather delays, according to Caltrans.