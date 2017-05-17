Two Boy Scouts awarded Eagle at Court of Honor ceremony

Boy Scout Troop 371 held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony Sunday, May 7, to elevate two members to the rank of Eagle. Jackson Steward and Robert Love were recognized in the hourlong commemoration, held at the Lake Riverside Estates community building.

Committee Chairperson Virginia Kinser opened the ceremony. “Today we honor two who have excelled as Arrowmen, young men who have reached the pinnacle of Scouting by attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.”

Only about 5 percent of Boy Scouts are granted this rank after a lengthy review process and a lot of hard work.

Troop leaders Scoutmaster Jeff Walls, retiring Scoutmaster Moe Kinser, retired Assistant Scoutmasters Michael Rosamond and Art James were in attendance, as well as Eagle Scouts Joshua James, Joseph Kinser and Christopher Rosamond. Friends and family of the Scouts crowded the spacious room. Parents Ethan and Krista Steward and John and Terressa Love were there for the emotional ceremony.

The Eagle Scout Pledge was administered to the young men.

“I promise and reaffirm my allegiance to the three Promises of the Scout Oath. I lawfully recognized and take it upon myself the obligations and responsibilities of an Eagle Scout. On My Honor, I will do my best to make my training an example and for my rank and my influence to count strongly for the betterment of Scouting, for better citizenship, my troops in my community and in my contact with other people to this I pledge my sacred oath,” Steward and Love pledged.

Since becoming Life Scouts, Steward served as Senior Patrol Leader and Instructor, and Love as Senior Patrol Leader and historian. To become an Eagle Scout, a young man must also serve his community through a special project to benefit the community, known as an Eagle Scout project. Love worked on a beautification and sign installation project for the Anza VFW and Steward created a decorative wall in the youth room of the Anza Valley Gospel Church in Terwilliger.

“My husband, Moe and I have been with these boys since they started as Bear Scouts at about 8-years-old,” said Virginia Kinser. “My husband has led them through their entire Cub Scout and Boy Scout careers. I can’t even put into words how proud I am of them. It’s been just like taking care of my own sons. Loving them, worrying about them, guiding them and being oh so proud of the milestones they have achieved from their Arrow of Light Award in Cub Scouts (the highest honor achievable in Cub Scouting) to the Eagle Scout.

Kinser continued, “Of course, this is the highest honor they can achieve as Boy Scouts and they can take it with them into their careers. It can earn them rank in the military, and in some cases, help them in college. Some other professions even give bonuses or special incentives or perks to those who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout. To say I am proud, is just not enough, but I don’t know what else to say. I am privileged, I guess, to have been able to be with these boys and so many wonderful families and my husband and I will miss working with them. We have loved every minute (yes, boys, really!) of it.”

Both Hamilton High School graduates, these young men have made their families, fellow scouts, friends and community very proud. These young men are now in the company of such famous Eagle Scouts as first man on the moon Neil Armstrong; Gerald Ford, U.S. President (First Eagle to be President); Willie Banks, Olympic and world record holding track star; and many other notables.

After the ceremony, the crowd enjoyed fellowship and delicious barbecue provided by John Bellisi.