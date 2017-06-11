Upcoming election procedures begin for Anza Electric Cooperative board

ANZA – The Anza Electric Cooperative received a record number of director candidate petitions by the May 24 deadline for the upcoming board of directors’ election in July.

The cooperative is governed by seven directors, which represent the three districts of the cooperative’s service area. Four seats on the Anza Electric Cooperative board of directors are open for election this July. Districts 1 and 2 will have one, three-year seat available each. District 3 will have two seats available with one seat for a three-year term and one seat for a one-year term due to a recently vacated position.

The board is responsible for setting policy for the only electric distribution cooperative in Southern California and is committed to policies that result in a safe and reliable electric system, fair rates, financial responsibility and superior member service.

Each year, eligible cooperative members can seek nomination for director positions up for election through the petition process established by their bylaws requiring 30 valid member signatures.

This year, 10 valid petitions were accepted and will be listed on the July ballot for the four seats.

For District 1, Joel Carlisle, Merl Johnson and Ryall Stewart petitioned. For District 2, Milt Jordan, Michael Machado and Annika Knoppel will be listed on the ballot. For District 3, Belinda Hepler and Stephan Lauzier are running for the three-year term position. Robert Hepler and Stephen Silkotch are running for the one-year term seat.

Members of the board of directors are charged with many responsibilities. The board regularly evaluates whether decisions and policies help the cooperative further its commitment to serving the community successfully by providing excellent member services and safe and reliable energy services at a competitive price.

The cooperative’s board of directors also approves and amends the business rules and rates which govern the cooperative’s dealings with members. Board members adopt and enforce policies, resolutions and actions governing ethical conduct, accountability and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The board of directors establishes financial targets and goals and approves the Cooperative’s budget.

Board members also review and approve significant investments, loans and acquisitions, and the rates and terms for providing electric service to cooperative members. The board is responsible for evaluating periodic financial statements, reports and information and considering internal control procedures.

The board discharges its duty to manage the affairs of the cooperative by delegating day-to-day management responsibilities to the general manager. The general manager is hired by and answers to the board. Board members consider and approve business initiatives.

Annual meeting information, election material and the annual report will be part of the July “Currents” magazine, arriving in mail boxes the first week of July.

An independent election processor will handle the election and announce the election results at the annual membership meeting Saturday, July 22, at Hamilton High School. For more information, call (951) 763-4333.