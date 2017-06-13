UPDATED: AGUANGA: Two killed in Anza crash identified

UPDATED: Wednesday, June 14, 4 p.m.

AGUANGA — Two Anza residents died when a vehicle they were in lost control, hit a large boulder and flipped, end-over-end, before landing on its roof Tuesday, June 13. The crash went un-noticed until later in the morning when someone spotted the wrecked vehicle off SR-371, just east of Lakeshore Boulevard in the unincorporated community of Anza.

Coroner officials later identified the victims as 28-Year-old, Jonathan Barksdale and 26-year-old, Jacob Szymanski.

California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire officials responded to the scene just after 7 a.m., after a passing motorist noticed the blue, 2007 Ford Mustang upside-down in a field, north of SR-371.

When they arrived, firefighter/paramedics quickly determined both men had been ejected from the vehicle. Both sustained major, traumatic injuries and had already succumbed to their injuries. Paramedics pronounced the victims dead at 7:10 a.m.

CHP officers investigated the accident and determined the collision happened sometime in the “early-morning hours.”

Their investigation revealed Barksdale was driving the Mustang eastbound on SR-371 just east of Lakeshore Boulevard “at a high rate of speed,” CHP Public Information Officer Mike Lassig explained.

In spite of a sweeping curve in the roadway and a posted 50 mph precautionary road sign, Barksdale “failed to properly negotiate the curve in the roadway, crossed over the opposing westbound traffic lane and traveled off of the north roadway edge of SR-371,” said Lassig.

After leaving the northern edge of SR-371 the Mustang continued, out of control, “where it collided with a large boulder approximately twenty-five feet from the roadway,” Lassig explained. The impact “caused the Mustang to vault into the air.”

Both men were ejected before the vehicle came crashing down on its roof, upside down.

Officials have not yet determined what time the crash actually happened, pending further investigation.

Alcohol or drug intoxication have not been ruled out, pending toxicology results.

CHP’s investigation into the accident is active and ongoing.

Trevor Montgomery

valleystaff@reedermedia.com

