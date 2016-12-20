UPDATED: EAST HEMET: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting after vehicle pursuit ID’d

UPDATE: 12/20/2016 5:45 p.m. With coroner’s release of information

EAST HEMET – Officials from the Riverside County Coroner’s Office have identified the man killed in this morning’s officer involved shooting as Nick Hamilton, 31, of Anza.

Coroner’s officials listed the time Hamilton was shot as 2:04 a.m. He was pronounced dead by paramedics nine minutes later, at 2:13 a.m.

Hamilton was fatally shot by a Hemet police officer at the end of a vehicle pursuit, when he exited from a vehicle while armed with a handgun.

The deadly shooting happened in the 40000 block of Sharose Drive, according to the coroner’s release.

EAST HEMET – A Hemet police officer shot and killed a man at the end of a vehicle pursuit that began in the City of Hemet and ended in in the unincorporated area of East Hemet, Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. The deadly shooting happened on Sharose Drive west of Girard Street and east of Jackie Street.

The man has not been identified, pending notification of his family.

The short pursuit, which began just before 2 a.m., started after a Hemet police officer attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Menlo and Lyon Avenues in the City of Hemet, according to Riverside County Sheriff Public Information Officer Armando Muñoz.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated away from the officer at a high rate of speed, at which time the officer initiated a vehicle pursuit.

The short pursuit wound its way through parts of the City of Hemet into the unincorporated area of East Hemet, just outside the city limits.

During the pursuit, the suspect drove in an extremely reckless manner, without regard for the safety of other citizens or pursuing police officers.

As the pursuit continued, the suspect led officers southbound on Lyon and then eastbound on Stetson, failing to stop for red lights or posted stop signs.

At times, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic, leading officers to believe the man was possibly under the influence.

Hemet police officers successfully deployed spike strips near the intersection of Stetson Avenue and Yale Street, flattening one or more of the fleeing man’s tires.

Despite driving on flattened tires, the suspect continued fleeing, heading northbound on Girard and eventually westbound onto Sharose Drive, where the suspects vehicle collided with a tree in front of a residence in the 40400 block of Sharose Drive.

“The suspect exited the vehicle while in possession of a firearm and an officer involved shooting occurred,” Muñoz explained.

The deadly shooting happened on Sharose Drive, between Girard Street and Jackie Drive.

Officers immediately began CPR and other lifesaving efforts and called for paramedics to treat the mortally wounded suspect.

“Paramedics arrived, provided medical treatment, but the suspect ultimately succumbed to his injuries,” Muñoz explained in an afternoon press release about the incident.

Due to the location of the shooting, investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

No officers were injured in the shooting incident.

“The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave per Hemet Police Department’s policy, Munoz explained. “The officer involved in this incident will not be identified at this time.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Mullins with the Riverside County Sheriff Department’s Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777. Callers can refer to incident file number D163550008 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.