Veterans without high school diplomas sought for Riverside County Operation Recognition program

RIVERSIDE – They were away from home serving their country while classmates were marching in commencement ceremonies. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard veterans who missed out on their high school graduations due to military service have until Oct. 4 to apply for a diploma through the 2017 Operation Recognition Program.

More than 300 veterans have received those all-important documents through Operation Recognition since 2007. The diplomas are awarded as a joint effort of the Riverside County Board of Education, the Riverside County Office of Education, and the Riverside County Department of Veterans’ Services.

The 2017 Operation Recognition ceremony will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at the Moreno Valley Conference and Recreation Center, 14075 Frederick Street, Moreno Valley.

To be recognized at the ceremony, veterans need completed application forms and supporting documentation completed by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Application, forms, photos, and video from last year’s ceremony are available online at www.rcoe.us/operationrecognition. Applications can also be requested by telephone. Interested persons may contact Tracey Case at (951) 826-6570 or email her at tcase@rcoe.us.

The program is open to current residents of Riverside County whose high school education was interrupted by military service in World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War. Degrees can also be conferred posthumously. Education Code Section 51440 authorizes the granting of retroactive high school diplomas to eligible veterans. Section 51430 also authorizes the retroactive granting of diplomas to Japanese-American citizens whose internment by federal order in World War II prevented them from graduating from their hometown high school.