VFW Post 1873 honors patriot essayists and Teacher of the Year

Anza Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1873 honored their Teacher of the Year and winners of the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests Friday, Dec. 9 at dinner party.

The teacher of Year for the Anza VFW is Stephanie Edwards from Hamilton Middle School.

The Patriot Pen winner is Sienna Clark from Hamilton Middle School and runner-up Aiden Heredia from Anza Christian School.

The Voice of Democracy winner is Malana Dodd from Anza Christian School and runner-up Austin Staudenraus.

Each of the winners received a certificate of appreciation, a lapel pin and other gifts from the VFW members, according to Robert Cobb VFW Post Commander.

The VFW and Auxiliary members took time out Dec. 7 to honor the military men and women who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor.

Meanwhile the VFW is in the process of collecting items to be auctioned off during a December silent auction. The date for the auction has yet to be decided, Cobb said. Already donated is a wine basket, antique jewelry and other items. Donations for the auction are welcome and can be dropped off at the VFW Hall at 59011 Bailey Road in Anza.

On December 31, the post will host a New Years’ Eve party from 6 p.m. to midnight. Karaoke starts at 7 p.m. Members can bring their favorite dish for the potluck.

Because of the Christmas holiday the post will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.

Tonie Ford VFW Auxiliary President said trustee Annie Ashby, a member of the Thimble Club and two non-members took 60 lap robes to the veterans at Loma Linda Hospital recently. She urged members to continue collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House.

The Anza VFW Post 1873 welcomes new members who have served in combat or during the Cold War and offer friendship and services to veterans of the community. There are many activities throughout the year. For more information contact Commander Robert Cobb at (951) 763-4439 or at www.VFW1873.org.