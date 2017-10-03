Wildomar woman recovering from severe injuries following Las Vegas shooting

A Wildomar woman was recovering in a hospital in Henderson, Nevada, after her left eye was shattered by a bullet and her right eye was extremely injured in Sunday night’s mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip, her cousin said.

Matt Schneider of Santa Margarita, who identified himself as Chelsea Romo’s cousin, said the young mother of two will likely have hindered vision for the rest of her life.

He said surgeons worked for more than five hours to rebuild Romo’s left cranial orbital eye socket so they could get muscles strong enough for a prosthetic eye.

Her right eye will need a corneal lens transplant, he said.

Despite being struck by a bullet, Romo suffered “no neurological damage, which is a huge blessing,” Schneider said.

A GoFundMe for Romo with a goal of $75,000 had raised more than $47,000 of that amount by Tuesday night.

Schneider said that initially he had set the amount for the GoFundMe at $10,000, but as donations quickly reached that mark, he increased the goal — and then increased it again.

“I’m not entirely sure how much additional funds she will need during the recovery, I just want to be able to provide as much as we can,” Schneider wrote in the GoFundMe “These funds will help cover any additional medical costs, dinners, childcare or just gas in her car for the upcoming doctor visits.”

Schneider said a large support system of family members — parents, aunts and cousins — are currently with his cousin in Henderson. He said that on Tuesday she got up for the first time and took some steps.

Schneider he’s been glad for those who have contributed to the GoFundMe.

“I was completely amazed by how much support and outreach that everyone has given,” he said. “It’s just unbelievable.”

Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 500 were injured at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival when a gunman opened fire Sunday night from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The shooting is the worst in U.S. History.

The gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was found dead alongside multiple weapons when authorities arrived to his hotel room on the 32nd floor.