Woman suspected of causing Aguanga crash while drunk

AGUANGA – A 25-year-old suspected drunken driver involved in an injury crash near Aguanga was released from custody Friday, Feb. 24, after posting a $50,000 bond.

Victoria Jewell Jackson of Warner Springs was arrested Thursday, Feb. 23, and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in injuries and being in possession of a controlled substance.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Jackson lost control of her 1997 Volkswagen Jetta shortly before 2 p.m. while driving westbound on state Route 79, just east of Highway 371.

CHP Officer Mike Lassig said 72-year-old Clara Collins, also of Warner Springs, was coming from the opposite direction in her 2011 Toyota Corolla and had no time to react as Jackson’s vehicle abruptly turned in front of her,

spinning “out of control.”

The Toyota struck the Volkswagen’s left rear, leaving both cars a tangled mess, according to Lassig.

He said both the suspect and victim were trapped in their cars, requiring extrication by the Riverside County Fire Department.

Collins suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment. Jackson suffered a hand injury and was also treated at the hospital before she was booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

The highway was partially shut down for two hours for the rescue operation and preliminary investigation, Lassig said.