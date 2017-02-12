Your Life in Photos

Every week, the Anza Valley Outlook gives locals the opportunity to share their captured moments with others. From birthday parties and graduations, to landscapes and wildlife, Anza Valley Outlook is looking for photos of all sorts. Those who would like to submit a photo(s) with an accompanying caption(s) should send them to anzaeditor@reedermedia.com.

Delisa Mannix, Lake Riverside Estates resident and talented photographer, took these photos of a bald eagle who was making himself at home around the stunning vistas of Lake Riverside Estates Feb. 1, with a full frame Nikon D610. Members of the Facebook group Lake Riverside Estates Friends look forward to Delisa’s image postings, as she is a community favorite. Her most common subjects revolve around wildlife, landscape scenes and the lake. If you see wildlife that could make a great photo or to purchase any of her wildlife photos, contact Mannix, by email at delisamannixphotogra­phy@gmail.com.